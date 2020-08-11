Team Group T-FORCE Vulcan G SSD 1TB and 512GB

Team Group has announced the launch of its new Vulcan G SSD storage solution which is now available in 1 TB and 512 GB versions. Offering read/write speeds of up to 550/500MB per sec and SLC caching algorithm is supported.

“T-FORCE VULCAN G SSD supports SLC caching algorithm, S.M.A.R.T. monitoring technology and Windows TRIM optimization command, which not only improves the read/write speed, buts also stabilizes the system operation with smart monitoring. The built-in Error Correction Code and Wear-Leveling technology prolongs the service life of SSD and improve the reliability of data transfer, allowing gamers to easily upgrade and enjoy the performance upgrade.”

ATTO / Crystal Disk Mark：

Read up to 550MB/s; Write up to 500 MB/s

IOPS：

512GB 4K Random Read/Write: 70K/60K IOPS Max

1TB 4K Random Read/Write: 70K/60K IOPS Max

“The VULCAN G Solid State Drive has excellent read/write speed up to 4 times faster than traditional drives. With read/write speed up to 550/500MB per sec, there’s no need for waiting, you are ready for any game at any time!”

– 4 times faster than a HDD

– Optimized SLC caching algorithm

– S.M.A.R.T. monitoring technology

– TRIM optimization command

“The VULCAN G Solid State Drive uses SATA interface and 3D NAND flash memory chip, which makes booting or loading games much faster compared with traditional drives. It is definitely the best choice for upgrading your gaming PC!”

Source :TG

