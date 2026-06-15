Apple Just Fixed the Biggest Complaint About AirPods Audio

Apple has announced a significant firmware update for its AirPods lineup, introducing a range of new features designed to enhance the user experience. Among the most anticipated is the addition of customizable equalizer (EQ) settings, a feature long requested by audio enthusiasts. This update, available as part of the iOS 27 beta, allows users to fine-tune their audio output to suit personal preferences. In addition to the EQ, Apple has revamped the user interface (UI), improved battery management and introduced several other enhancements aimed at improving functionality and usability. These updates are currently accessible through the iOS 27 beta, with a public release planned for later this year. The video below from HotshotTek gives us more details on the new features coming in iOS 27.

Which AirPods Models Are Compatible?

The new features are not universally compatible across all AirPods models. Apple has limited support to specific devices, making sure optimal performance for the latest hardware. The following models are eligible for the update:

AirPods Pro (2nd and 3rd generation)

AirPods (4th generation, with or without noise cancellation)

AirPods Max (2nd generation)

To confirm compatibility, ensure your AirPods are running firmware version 9A292E. You can check this by navigating to the AirPods section in your iPhone’s settings. If your device is eligible, you’ll be able to take full advantage of these new features.

How to Update Your AirPods

Updating your AirPods to the latest firmware is a simple process. Follow these steps to ensure a smooth update:

Charge your AirPods and their case to at least 50% to avoid interruptions during the update.

Connect your AirPods to an iPhone running the iOS 27 beta or a Mac with the latest beta firmware installed.

Once connected, the update will install automatically when all conditions are met.

If you’re not part of Apple’s beta program, you can wait for the public release of iOS 27, which will include the firmware update.

Customizable Equalizer (EQ): A New Level of Personalization

The introduction of a customizable EQ is a standout feature in this update, offering users the ability to adjust audio frequencies, such as mids, highs and lows, in real time. This feature caters to a wide range of listeners, from audiophiles seeking precise sound adjustments to casual users looking for a more tailored listening experience. For those who prefer simplicity, Apple has included preset EQ options optimized for various audio profiles. Whether you’re listening to music, podcasts, or watching videos, this feature ensures a more personalized and immersive audio experience.

New “Off Mode” for Noise Cancellation

Apple has also introduced a practical new feature called “Off Mode” for noise cancellation. This mode disables both active noise cancellation and transparency mode, effectively turning your AirPods into standard earbuds. By reducing the demand on advanced audio processing, this feature significantly extends battery life. It’s particularly useful in situations where noise isolation isn’t necessary, such as during casual use or when conserving battery power is a priority.

Redesigned User Interface

The firmware update includes a redesigned UI that prioritizes simplicity and ease of use. Menus have been reorganized to make navigation more intuitive, while switching between devices is now faster and more seamless. These changes aim to reduce friction in everyday use, making sure that users can access features and settings with minimal effort. The improved UI reflects Apple’s commitment to creating a more user-friendly experience across its ecosystem.

Additional Enhancements

Beyond the headline features, the update introduces several other improvements that enhance the overall functionality of AirPods:

Accessibility: Noise cancellation now works with a single earbud, making the feature more inclusive for users with specific needs.

Noise cancellation now works with a single earbud, making the feature more inclusive for users with specific needs. Battery Optimization: New settings intelligently manage charging cycles, helping to preserve long-term battery health.

New settings intelligently manage charging cycles, helping to preserve long-term battery health. Heart Rate Sensor: The AirPods Pro 3 now include a built-in heart rate sensor, allowing fitness tracking during workouts.

The AirPods Pro 3 now include a built-in heart rate sensor, allowing fitness tracking during workouts. Find My Integration: Enhanced tracking features make it easier to locate lost AirPods using the Find My app, with improved accuracy and notifications.

Enhanced tracking features make it easier to locate lost AirPods using the Find My app, with improved accuracy and notifications. Acoustic Seal Test: Visual guides assist users in achieving the best fit for optimal sound quality and noise isolation.

Accessing the iOS 27 Beta

For those eager to explore these features ahead of the general release, Apple’s developer beta program offers early access. The program is free for iPhone 11 and newer models. A public beta is expected to launch next month, with the full release of iOS 27 scheduled for the fall. If you prefer to wait, these updates will be included in the general rollout later this year.

Connectivity Improvements

Apple has addressed several connectivity issues with this update, focusing on improving stability and reliability. Faster transitions between devices and reduced bugs ensure a smoother user experience. These enhancements are particularly noticeable during device switching, making the process more consistent and responsive even during beta testing.

Other Noteworthy Features

The firmware update also introduces several innovative features that expand the functionality of AirPods:

Translation: Real-time language translation is now supported via the AirPods stems, making them a valuable tool for travel and multilingual communication.

Real-time language translation is now supported via the AirPods stems, making them a valuable tool for travel and multilingual communication. Camera Remote Control: Users can now capture photos remotely using their AirPods, adding convenience for group shots and creative photography setups.

Users can now capture photos remotely using their AirPods, adding convenience for group shots and creative photography setups. Pinch Gestures: Simplified pinch gestures allow for easier control of playback and volume, reducing the need to interact directly with your device.

Enhanced AirPods Experience

Apple’s latest firmware update for AirPods delivers a comprehensive suite of features that cater to a diverse range of user needs. From the highly anticipated customizable EQ to practical additions like Off Mode and improved battery management, the update enhances the AirPods experience across the board. Whether you’re an audiophile, a fitness enthusiast, or someone who values seamless connectivity, these updates make AirPods more versatile and user-friendly than ever before. For those ready to explore these features now, enrolling in the iOS 27 beta is an option, while others can look forward to the public release later this year.

Find more information on AirPods by browsing our extensive range of articles, guides and tutorials.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



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