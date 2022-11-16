Elgato Stream Deck + streaming controller with LCD keys and dials

Elgato has introduced a new addition to its range of streaming controllers, announcing the launch of the new Stream Deck +, featuring LCD keys, infinite dials, and a touch strip. The new Stream Deck + offers “powerful new ways to interact with apps and tools for a faster, smoother, more intuitive workflow” says Elgato. Using the official Stream Deck software, you can simply drag-and-drop plug-in actions onto the LCD keys and dials as required.

Priced at $199.99, €229.99, £209.99 or $269.99 CAD depending on your location, the controller is now available to purchase directly from the Elgato website and Corsair worldwide partners and retailers. Check out the video in bedded below to learn more about what you can expect from the features and functionality of the new Elgato Stream Deck + streaming controller.

“Stream Deck has evolved into an indispensable platform for all types of digital professionals. Every month, Stream Deck users execute hundreds of millions of actions with their devices to make their workflows more powerful and intuitive, often in unexpected and ingenious ways,” said Julian Fest, SVP and GM of Elgato. “With Stream Deck + and the introduction of new physical inputs, we’re giving our customers even more ways to personalize how they control their setups, further positioning Stream Deck as a powerful extension beyond keyboards and mice. We can’t wait to see our community put Stream Deck + to work.”

Elgato Stream Deck +

“Stream Deck + leverages powerful Stream Deck software that makes configuration and daily use easy. Simply drag and drop plugin actions onto the LCD keys and dials. You can even create limitless pages of interface layouts with different actions for application- or task-related workflows. One tap of an LCD key can trigger single or multiple actions: start stream, play intro sequence, unmute mic, turn on lights, switch cameras, launch apps, open webpages, and so on. “

Stream Deck + features :

– Tactile Control: LCD keys, touch strip, and dials for audio, video, lighting, and more.

– Fully Customizable: audio mixer, studio controller, production console, etc.

– Multi Actions: trigger multiple actions at once or sequentially.

– Visual Feedback: know that your command has been executed and view dial information.

– Smart Profiles: automatically switch between interface configurations for different apps.

– Powerful Plugins: Elgato Wave Link, Camera Hub, Control Center, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, ► Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more

– Stream Deck Store: download plugins, icons, thousands of royalty-free tracks, SFX, and more.

– Stream Deck App: drag and drop setup and custom interface icons.

– Unlock Wave Link: powerful audio mixing software with effects.

– Always Evolving: regular updates and new plugins frequently added.

“Dials are used to adjust volume levels, image details, camera zoom, brightness, white balance, or just about any incremental app settings. Multiple actions can be “stacked” on single dials and pushing the dial will cycle through the actions. Real-time dial information is displayed on the touch strip, which can also be tapped to trigger actions, or swiped to change interface layout pages. Stream Deck + can even be set to automatically change interface layouts as you jump between apps.”

Source : Elgato





