Corsair EX100U USB-C portable external SSD storage $184

Corsair EX100U USB-C portable external SSD storage

Corsair has created a new external storage solution perfect for those who like minimalist design, measuring just 79mm x 37mm x 11mm in size the Corsair EX100U SSD is available in capacities of 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB. Offering sequential read/write speeds of up to 1600MB/s the fast portable storage external SSD is capable of moving large files at up to 20Gbps and supports connections PC, Mac and consoles.

“The EX100U utilizes a USB Type-C Gen2 x2 connection for high bandwidth up to 20 Gbps. With up to 1,600 MB/sec sequential read and 1,500 MB/sec sequential write speeds, you can move stunning 4K videos in seconds, do intensive video and photo editing, or play the latest large install-file games. Thanks to an impressively slim profile and a footprint smaller than a credit card, the EX100U can easily be brought to any PC, Mac, or console that you wish.”

“Included in the box are both USB Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to Type-A cables, ensuring wide compatibility with nearly any modern device, with simple plug-and-play setup so you can get working immediately. A convenient protective cap for the SSD’s USB Type-C connector keeps it safe from harm while on the go, and a three-year limited warranty offers even more peace of mind that your data is saved securely.”

For more information on the new Corsair EX100U USB-C portable external SSD storage jump over to the company’s official product page by following the link below.

Source : Corsair

