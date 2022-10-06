SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 external SSD storage

SanDisk has introduced its new Professional PRO-G40 SSD making it available in both 1TB and 2 TB storage capacities and supplied with a five year limited warranty. The PRO-G40 SSD external storage solution has been designed to provide user with a simple, flexible solution that offers great efficiency than others on the market. Thanks to the external SSD systems dual-mode compatibility with both Thunderbolt 3 (40 Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) via a single port.

External SSD Storage

Dual-mode compatibility with both Thunderbolt 3 (40 Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) hosts through a single port makes collaboration across devices easier for maximized efficiency.

The new offering boasts super-fast speeds up to 2700 MB/s read and 1900 MB/s write with a Thunderbolt 3 (40 Gbps) interface. Move 50 GB in 30 seconds or less and power through even the most demanding workloads. The cool aluminium core pulls heat away from the internal drive to help maintain super-fast transfer speeds over time.

The PRO-G40 SSD has a pro-grade enclosure that is ready for any adventure and delivers a premium strength you can feel. Its ultra-rugged design with IP68 dust/water resistance, up to 4000-pound crush resistance, and up to 3-meter drop resistance help withstand the elements in just about every location for ultra-durability.

“The new PRO-G40 SSD eliminates the problem we have all experienced before: grabbing the wrong USB-C cable or computer for our Thunderbolt 3 or USB devices,” said Hector Sandoval, vice president of product marketing, pricing and programs at Western Digital. “By supporting both interfaces and including a cable that does as well, this drive enables creatives to efficiently collaborate across devices without having to worry about carrying the right gear nor diminishing sustained performance as they continue producing impactful content that powers our world.”

Source : WD



