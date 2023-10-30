XGO handheld retro gaming console and wireless charger

The XGO retro gaming console is a remarkable hybrid device that brings together the worlds of gaming and phone charging technology in a unique way. This handheld console not only offers a nostalgic trip down memory lane with its vast library of retro games, but also serves as a functional phone charger. It’s a blend of the past and the future, designed for gaming enthusiasts who also appreciate convenience and practicality.

Game emulator support

One of the standout features of the XGO retro gaming console is its support for 10 different emulators. These emulators include FC, GBC, GBA, GB, GPS1, GPS2, IGS, MD, SFC, and NEOGEO. This wide range of emulators ensures that users can enjoy a diverse selection of classic games from various gaming platforms. It’s a treasure trove of gaming history, all packed into a single handheld device. Early bird pledge levels are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $69 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Rediscover your childhood memories and reignite your passion for classic games with our ultimate retro gaming console. This fusion of classic and trendy elements is not just a gaming machine; it sets the trend. With magnetic wireless charging and a powerful 10,000mAh battery, you can enjoy games worry-free. Relax and unwind alone or share the gaming joy with friends. With download capacity of 6,000+ retro games, multi-language support, and compatibility with controllers and TVs, it offers a fresh gaming experience.”

6,000+ games

The XGO console also offers an impressive download capacity of over 6,000 retro games. This extensive library provides gaming enthusiasts with countless hours of entertainment. Whether you’re a fan of action, adventure, puzzle, or strategy games, you’re bound to find something that suits your taste.

In addition to its gaming capabilities, the XGO console also boasts multi-language support. This feature makes it accessible to users around the globe. It supports languages such as English, Chinese, Arabic, Hebrew, Spanish, and Russian. This wide range of language support ensures that users from different parts of the world can navigate the console with ease.

Controller and TV connectivity

The XGO console’s compatibility with controllers and TVs adds another layer of versatility to this device. This feature allows users to enjoy their favorite retro games on a larger screen, providing a fresh gaming experience. It’s a thoughtful addition that enhances the overall gaming experience, making the XGO console more than just a handheld device.

Assuming that the XGO funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the XGO retro gaming console project play the promotional video below.

Retro games console

One of the most innovative features of the XGO console is its function as a phone charger. It features unique magnetic wireless charging technology that eliminates the need for cables. This technology offers 15W magnetic fast charging and 22.5W wired fast charging, providing a convenient charging solution for users on the go.

The device is equipped with a 10,000mAh high-capacity battery, which can fully charge in 90 minutes and provide 48 hours of gaming endurance. This means that users can enjoy their favorite games for extended periods without worrying about battery life. Additionally, the XGO console can also charge a phone 2-3 times without running out of power, making it a reliable companion for long trips or power outages.

The XGO retro gaming console is a versatile device that successfully combines gaming and technology. It offers a nostalgic gaming experience with its support for various emulators and a vast library of retro games. At the same time, it serves as a practical tool with its phone charging capabilities and high-capacity battery. Whether you’re a gaming enthusiast or a tech-savvy user looking for a multifunctional device, the XGO console is a product worth considering.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the retro gaming console, jump over to the official XGO crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



