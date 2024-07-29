Odroid H4 Plus Windows and Linux mini PC

Tired of juggling between different devices for your computing needs? The Odroid H4 Plus might just be the solution you’ve been looking for. This x86 single board computer (SBC) runs both Windows and Linux, offering a seamless experience for tasks ranging from web browsing to light gaming.

Priced at $139, it strikes the perfect balance between affordability and performance. Imagine having a compact, powerful device that fits right on your desk and meets all your computing needs. Intrigued? Let’s delve into the features that make the Odroid H4 Plus a must-have for tech enthusiasts.

Windows and Linux mini PC

Key Takeaways : The Odroid H4 Plus is a new x86 single board computer (SBC) supporting Windows and Linux, priced at $139.

Three models are available: H4 ($99), H4 Plus ($139), and H4 Ultra ($199).

Powered by an Intel N97 CPU with four cores and four threads, base clock speed of 2 GHz, and turbo boost up to 3.6 GHz.

Includes Intel UHD Graphics with 24 execution units running at 1200 MHz.

Supports up to 48 GB of DDR5 RAM in a single-channel configuration.

Offers multiple storage options: NVMe SSD, SATA, and eMMC modules.

Equipped with dual 2.5 GB Ethernet ports, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports, DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI output, and audio jacks.

Suitable for everyday tasks, 4K video playback, and light gaming.

Benchmark scores: 1,280 (single-core) and 2,611 (multi-core) in Geekbench 6; 4,326 in 3DMark Wildlife; 6,511 in Night Raid.

Capable of running older PC games and emulating platforms like PSP, GameCube, and PS2.

Includes an active cooling system with a BIOS-controllable fan.

Does not have built-in Wi-Fi; requires an external Wi-Fi dongle.

Sold as a barebones model; additional RAM and storage are needed.

Future content will explore performance with Linux and emulation setups.

Offers a good mix of performance, flexibility, and affordability for various applications.

The Odroid H4 Plus is a new addition to the growing x86 single board computer (SBC) market, offering an affordable and versatile solution for users who require support for both Windows and Linux operating systems. With a price tag of $139, the H4 Plus strikes a balance between cost and performance, making it an attractive option for a wide range of applications, from basic web browsing to light gaming and emulation.

Models and Pricing

The Odroid H4 series comprises three distinct models, each catering to different user needs and budgets:

H4: The entry-level model, priced at $99

H4 Plus: The mid-range model, priced at $139, with enhanced I/O options and performance

H4 Ultra: The most advanced model, priced at $199, offering the highest specifications and features

The H4 Plus, the focus of this guide, sits comfortably in the middle of the lineup, providing a compelling balance of features and value for its price point.

Specifications

At the heart of the H4 Plus lies an Intel N97 CPU, a quad-core, four-thread processor with a base clock speed of 2 GHz and a turbo boost capability of up to 3.6 GHz. This CPU is complemented by Intel UHD Graphics, featuring 24 execution units running at a frequency of 1200 MHz. The board supports up to an impressive 48 GB of DDR5 RAM in a single-channel configuration, ensuring ample memory for most computing tasks.

When it comes to storage, the H4 Plus offers flexibility with multiple options:

NVMe SSD support for high-speed storage

SATA connectivity for traditional hard drives or SSDs

eMMC module support for compact, integrated storage solutions

This variety of storage options allows users to choose the best solution based on their specific requirements and budget constraints.

I/O Ports and Connectivity

The Odroid H4 Plus is well-equipped with a diverse array of I/O ports, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of peripherals and devices:

Dual 2.5 GB Ethernet ports for high-speed networking

for high-speed networking USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports for connecting various devices

DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI output for connecting displays

Audio jacks for sound input and output

These ports enable users to set up the H4 Plus for a variety of use cases, from basic computing to multimedia applications and beyond.

Performance and Benchmarks

The H4 Plus delivers solid performance for its price point, making it suitable for a range of everyday tasks, such as web browsing, email management, and document editing. The board is also capable of smooth 4K video playback, making it an excellent choice for media consumption.

In terms of benchmarks, the H4 Plus has been put through its paces:

Geekbench 6 single-core score: 1,280

Geekbench 6 multi-core score: 2,611

3DMark Wildlife score: 4,326

3DMark Night Raid score: 6,511

These benchmark results demonstrate that the H4 Plus is a capable performer within its price range, offering a good balance of CPU and graphics performance.

Gaming and Emulation Potential

While not designed as a dedicated gaming machine, the Odroid H4 Plus shows promise for light gaming and emulation. The board can handle older PC games, such as Left for Dead 2 and Hades, with ease. Additionally, it has shown potential for emulating platforms like PSP, GameCube, and PS2, making it an interesting option for retro gaming enthusiasts.

Additional Features and Accessories

The H4 Plus comes with an active cooling system, featuring a BIOS-controllable fan to ensure optimal thermal performance even under heavy loads. However, it is important to note that the board does not include built-in Wi-Fi, so users will need to use an external Wi-Fi dongle for wireless connectivity.

Various accessories are available for the H4 Plus, including SATA and power adapters, as well as cases to protect and enhance the functionality of the board.

As a barebones model, the Odroid H4 Plus requires users to add their own RAM and storage, allowing for customization based on individual needs and preferences. This setup process may require some technical knowledge but offers flexibility in terms of system configuration.

The Odroid H4 Plus represents a compelling option in the x86 SBC market, offering a well-rounded package of performance, flexibility, and affordability. Whether you are in need of a platform for everyday computing tasks, media consumption, light gaming, or experimentation with emulation, the H4 Plus is definitely worth considering.

