New AYANEO AM02 mini PC now available on Indiegogo from $439

The AYANEO AM02 Mini PC is a new player in the tech market, and it’s turning heads with its clever blend of old-school charm and cutting-edge performance. This little machine has just hit the scene via Indiegogo, and it’s already making waves with its ability to handle a variety of tasks, thanks to its Ryzen 7840 HS processor and Radeon 78m RDNA 3 based integrated graphics unit. It’s a compact device that doesn’t skimp on power, making it an attractive option for those who need a capable machine that doesn’t take up much space.

This mini PC is a dream for anyone who loves the look of vintage tech but wants the power of modern hardware. It’s not just about the aesthetics, though; the AM02 is a serious performer. It offers a range of storage solutions, so you can pick what works best for you, and it can support up to 64 GB of RAM, ensuring that you can run multiple applications smoothly and efficiently. The addition of a 4-inch touchscreen is a thoughtful touch, giving users an easy way to keep an eye on and tweak their system settings without a fuss.

But the AM02 isn’t just about what’s on the inside. It’s also designed to connect with all your devices and accessories. It comes with a variety of ports, including USB 4, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, and Ethernet, making it simple to hook up everything you need. Plus, with USB Type-C power delivery and the option to mount it on a wall, this mini PC is as versatile as it is powerful, ready to fit into any workspace.

AYANEO AM02 mini PC

Keeping a high-performance machine cool is crucial, and the AM02 has that covered with an innovative cooling system that features four copper pipes. It’s designed to keep things running smoothly, even when the processor is working hard. The design also includes a pop-up front I/O panel for easy access to USB ports and a headphone jack, while the back of the unit remains tidy and free of clutter.

For those who need speed, the AM02’s storage capabilities won’t disappoint. It’s equipped with a 2280 M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, which means quick data transfers and fast boot times. The RAM is just as impressive, with dual SODIMM slots that support high speeds, making this mini PC a great choice for gaming and professional tasks alike.

AYANEO Ryzen mini PC

When it comes to price, the AM02 is positioned to be a strong contender. With a starting price of $441 for the barebones model on Indiegogo, it’s an affordable entry into the mini PC market, and it offers the flexibility to customize the machine to your liking.

Gamers, in particular, will find a lot to love about the AM02. It’s currently being tested with Windows, Linux, and Steam OS to ensure that it delivers top-notch gaming performance. The goal is to provide a gaming experience that rivals that of a full-sized desktop, without the bulky footprint.

The AYANEO AM02 Mini PC is a standout product that marries a retro vibe with the latest technology. It’s a powerful, flexible, and well-connected machine that’s making a name for itself in the mini PC market. With its competitive pricing on Indiegogo, it’s poised to appeal to a wide range of users. Keep an eye on this mini PC as it promises to deliver both style and substance.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals