GMKtec EVO-X1 Pre-Orders : Free Gaming Headset and $50 Off

The GMKtec EVO-X1, a high-performance mini PC, is now available for pre-order on the official GMKtec website. The device is designed for gamers, content creators, and professionals seeking powerful computing in a compact form. Pre-orders are open with a $50 Early Bird Discount and a free gaming headset for a limited time. Shipping begins next week, and the pre-order offer ends on December 26th. The GMKtec EVO-X1 is a mini PC engineered to deliver high-performance computing for gamers, content creators, and professionals. Designed with a sleek, space-saving form factor, it combines advanced hardware with versatile features to cater to demanding workloads.

GMKtec EVO-X1 Mini PC

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The GMKtec EVO-X1 Mini PC features a powerful AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor (12 cores, 24 threads, up to 5.1 GHz) and AMD Radeon™ 890M GPU, making it ideal for gaming, content creation, and professional tasks.

It comes with 32GB LPDDR5X RAM (7500MHz) and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, expandable up to 6TB, ensuring seamless performance and ample storage for demanding workloads.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual Gigabit Ethernet (2.5G support), USB4 (40GB/s), HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, and USB-C video output, supporting resolutions up to 8K and multi-monitor setups.

The compact design offers portability and space-saving benefits, powered by a 120W DC input for efficient energy consumption without compromising performance.

Priced at $899.99 for pre-orders, the EVO-X1 includes a $50 Early Bird Discount and a free gaming headset for orders placed before December 26th, with shipping starting next week.

Advanced Hardware for Intensive Applications

At the core of the GMKtec EVO-X1 is the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, a 12-core, 24-thread CPU capable of reaching clock speeds of up to 5.1 GHz. With a 65W TDP, this processor balances raw computational power with energy efficiency, making it suitable for resource-intensive tasks such as gaming, video editing, and multitasking. The AMD Radeon™ 890M GPU complements the CPU, delivering robust graphical performance for high-resolution gaming and professional-grade content creation.

The EVO-X1 is equipped with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, clocked at an impressive 7500MHz, making sure smooth performance even under heavy workloads. Storage is equally robust, featuring a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD as standard. For users requiring additional storage, the system supports expansion up to 6TB, making it ideal for gamers with extensive libraries or professionals managing large datasets.

Comprehensive Connectivity and Display Capabilities

The GMKtec EVO-X1 is designed to meet the connectivity demands of modern users, offering a wide range of options for both wired and wireless connections. Key features include:

– Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for fast and reliable wireless connectivity.

– Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports with 2.5G support for high-speed wired networking.

– A USB4 port capable of data transfer speeds up to 40GB/s, making sure compatibility with the latest peripherals and rapid file transfers.

For display outputs, the EVO-X1 provides HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, and a USB-C video output, all of which support resolutions up to 8K. These options make the mini PC suitable for multi-monitor setups and high-resolution displays, whether for gaming, productivity, or creative workflows. Additionally, the inclusion of an Oculink PCIe GEN4 x4 interface offers a high-speed connection for external devices, enhancing the system’s flexibility and adaptability.

Compact Design with Maximum Efficiency

Despite its powerful hardware, the GMKtec EVO-X1 maintains a compact and portable design, making it an excellent choice for users with limited desk space or those who require a portable desktop solution. Its small footprint does not compromise performance, as the device is powered by a 120W DC input, making sure efficient energy consumption while delivering consistent results.

The EVO-X1’s design prioritizes both functionality and aesthetics, offering a minimalist yet modern appearance that fits seamlessly into various environments, from home offices to gaming setups. Its portability also makes it a practical option for professionals who need to carry their workstation between locations.

Specifications

The GMKtec EVO-X1 features an impressive array of hardware specifications, tailored to meet the needs of demanding users:

– Processor: AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 (12 cores, 24 threads, up to 5.1 GHz, 65W TDP).

– Graphics: AMD Radeon™ 890M.

– Memory: 32GB LPDDR5X 7500MHz.

– Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD (expandable up to 6TB).

– Display Outputs: HDMI 2.1, DP 2.0, USB4 (1 port).

– Connectivity: AX200 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2.

– USB Ports: 4x USB 3.2.

– Type-C Port: USB4 (up to 40GB/s).

– Ethernet: Dual Gigabit LAN (2.5G support).

– Oculink: PCIe GEN4 x4.

– Power Supply: DC IN 19V 6.32A, 120W.

Versatility for Diverse Use Cases

The EVO-X1 is designed to cater to a wide range of users, from gamers to professionals. Its high-performance hardware ensures smooth gameplay for modern titles, while its expandable storage and multi-display support make it a valuable tool for content creators and professionals managing complex workflows. The inclusion of USB4 and Oculink interfaces further enhances its versatility, allowing users to connect high-speed external devices or additional peripherals with ease.

The system’s ability to support 8K resolutions and multi-monitor setups makes it particularly appealing for creative professionals working with high-definition video editing or graphic design. Meanwhile, its compact size and energy-efficient design make it a practical choice for users seeking a powerful yet portable desktop solution.

Pricing and Availability

The GMKtec EVO-X1 is priced at $899.99 for pre-orders, which includes a $50 Early Bird Discount when using the code EVOX1EBP. Customers who pre-order before December 26th will also receive a free gaming headset as part of the promotional offer. Shipping is set to begin next week, making sure that early buyers can start using their new mini PC without delay.

A Compact Powerhouse for Modern Computing

The GMKtec EVO-X1 stands out as a high-performance mini PC tailored for users who demand power, versatility, and portability. Its AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, AMD Radeon™ 890M graphics, and expandable storage make it a strong contender for gaming, content creation, and professional workloads. With comprehensive connectivity options, support for 8K displays, and a compact design, the EVO-X1 is well-suited for modern computing needs. The limited-time pre-order promotion, which includes a discount and a free gaming headset, adds further appeal to this already impressive package.

Take a look at other insightful guides from our broad collection that might capture your interest in Processor: Multi-core processing..



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals