ASUS PL63 mini PCs powered by Intel Core i5 quad-core processors

ASUS has introduced a new range of mini PCs in the form of the ASUS PL63 following on from the announcement that ASUS will soon start shipping its mini PC powered by 12th generation Intel processors in the form of the ASUS PN64 mini PC, which is expected to be available during Q2 2022.

If you can’t wait that long you’ll be pleased to know that the new ASUS PL63 mini PC is now available to purchase with prices starting at around $500. The compact computer measures just 167 x 120 x 34 mm and is capable of supporting one 8K at 60 Hz display or four 4K displays simultaneously via HDMI, DisplayPort and the two Thunderbolt 4 ports if needed.

“ASUS Mini PC PL63 is a compact mini PC with a space-saving 0.67-liter chassis. It’s powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics1 to handle commercial tasks with ease. Mini PC PL63 offers PCIe Gen 4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD support and features Intel 2.5 Gb LAN, along with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports that enable quad-display support and Power Delivery (PD) input, allowing PL63 to draw power directly from a display. A robust metal chassis ensures durability and reliability, even in the harsh environments, making it ideal for retail, enterprise and educational applications.”

“Mini PC PL63 has unique cooling features, including a large fan to boost airflow, a new thermal module with a heat pipe for better heat dissipation, and an aluminum heatsink for more efficient conductivity. In addition, the exclusive ASUS Anti-Dust Self-Cleaning System effectively removes dust to maintain a cleaner heatsink and prolong the lifecycle of the product. A cleaner system also leads to quieter fan performance.”

ASUS PL63 mini PC computer features

Powerful performance with 11th Gen Intel Core processor

Intel Iris Xe Graphics* delivers outstanding graphics performance and supports up to four displays simultaneously

Compact, space-saving 0.67-liter metal chassis ensures reliability and suitability across a wide range of industries

PCIe Gen 4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD for fast data transfers

Comprehensive I/O connectivity including dual Thunderbolt 4 ports*, PD power input and 2.5 Gb LAN

ASUS Corporate Stable Model program ensures a 36-month stable-supply guarantee

24/7 reliability — Extensively tested to ensure long-term dependability

*Only available with Intel Core i5 & i7 SKUs

*Intel Iris Xe Graphics requires 128-bit dual channel memory for optimal performance

*Thunderbolt 4 only available on selected SKUs

Source : Liliputing : ASUS

