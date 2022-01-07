ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 unveiled at CES

Asus has unveiled its latest Chromebook at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show, the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip comes with a 16 inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and it comes with a 12 Gen Intel Core processor and more.

For ultimate productivity, ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 features up to a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16 GB of memory, while dual-band Intel WiFi 6E (802.11ax) — including a new 6 GHz band for strong, stable signals and superfast speeds — and ASUS WiFi Master for Chrome OS[3] deliver excellent connectivity. Cloud-first workflows and lessons can be further optimized and customized with Chrome Enterprise, Chrome Education Upgrade and the Intel vPro® platform[4] versions that are available.

For supreme sound to match stunning visuals, an innovative Harman Kardon-certified audio system offers four built-in high-quality speakers that have extra-large resonant chambers, generating high-fidelity audio on par with much larger laptops. To enhance videoconferencing and picture taking, an FHD webcam ensures high-quality visuals and can be easily hidden behind a retractable cover for privacy when not in use. With robust performance, connectivity, visuals and audio, ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 brings incredible experiences to cloud-based work and entertainment.

You can find out more details about the ASUS Chromebook Flip over at Asus at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Asus

