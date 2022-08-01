New ASUS Chromebook CX1 with 12hr battery

ASUS has launched a new lightweight laptop this month specifically created to “empower modern on-the-go lifestyles” and taking the form of the new ASUS Chromebook CX1. Equipped with a FHD 14-inch display the Chromebook can be powered by up to a quad-core Intel Pentium Silver processor and features a 180° hinge allowing the Chromebook to be fully opened and laid flat on a desk or surface making it ideal for sharing concepts, designs and more.

Thanks to the inclusion of a long-lasting battery the Chromebook CX1 is capable of providing up to 12 hours of life on a single charge and features connectivity via WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and weighs just 1.47 kg.

“With smooth performance, robust security and convenient features, ASUS Chromebook CX1 is perfect for empowering seamless entertainment and productivity for everyone—and primed for the post-pandemic world of hybrid work and learning. ASUS Chromebook CX1 embodies pure style with a distinctively trendy look and feel.

The lightweight, 1.47 kg design also embraces sustainability, incorporating recycled materials to make it more environmentally friendly. The 180° hinge allows the device to be laid completely flat on a desk, table or lap, making it easy to collaborate and share content with nearby friends or colleagues.”

ASUS Chromebook CX1

“With structural reinforcements to boost chassis strength, ASUS Chromebook CX1 is solidly built and provides durability for daily use and travel. It also meets next-level and industry-leading MIL-STD 810H US military tests, which are more rigorous and demanding than ever before. Additionally, the device undergoes stringent in-house testing—including panel-pressure, shock and drop tests—to ensure maximum strength and resilience, so there’s no need to worry about everyday knocks and bumps. “



“With its powerful up to quad-core Intel processor, ASUS Chromebook CX1 delivers excellent performance for responsive experiences with favorite apps. It also offers dual-band WiFi 6 for strong, stable signals and superfast speeds, allowing online content to be loaded in the blink of an eye. Its connectivity is improved further by exclusive ASUS technologies—such as ASUS WiFi Master for ChromeOS—that ensure greater speed, stability and range for WiFi connections, helping users stay connected anywhere. “

For worldwide availability, pricing and full specifications on the ASUS Chromebook CX1 jump over to the company’s official website by following the link below.

Source : ASUS

