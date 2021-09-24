Halo+ FHD Android TV smart portable projector

XGIMI has introduced its new portable projector announcing the launch of its Halo+ FHD Smart Projector priced at $859. The compact projector has been specifically designed to provide an “on-the-go” projection system that can be used almost anywhere thanks to its powerful and bright LED 900 ANSI lumens.

Equipped with an on-board Android TV operating system the portable projector allows access to thousands of applications allowing you to screen and synchronise your content across different devices when needed.

Halo+ FHD portable projector features

– Full HD 1080p Image Resolution with 900 ANSI Lumens of brightness

– 2 Hours Play-time with Built In Battery

– Intelligent Screen Adaption Technology & Auto Keystone Correction instantly focuses and finds an optimal screen size while avoiding obstacles like light switches or picture frames

– Harman Kardon speakers provide for a powerful and vivid cinema-like audio experience, DTS and Dolby enabled

– Android TV UI for instant access to your favorite apps & content synced across your devices

“Halo+ portable projector also boasts industry-leading native 1080p FHD image quality, and its 900 ANSI lumens brightness combined with a hyper-focused LED, delivers lightning-fast image focusing and brightness adjustments to provide best-in-class picture quality with low latency image processing capabilities.

Halo+ adds a low-latency gaming mode that drops lag to an imperceptible 26 ms, taking gaming on Halo+ to the next level. A more powerful battery that lasts long enough for a full movie means users can enjoy their favorite content, wire-free, anywhere they go. Two purpose-built 2X5W Harman Kardon speakers pump out crystal clear sound that remains crisp all the way up to high volumes. Halo+ was built to thrill users without taking any shortcuts.”

Source : XGIMI

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals