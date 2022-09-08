Yaber Pico T1 slimline portable projector

If you are in the market for a small pico portable projector, the new Yaber Pico T1 might be worth more investigation. Marketed as the world’s slimmest projector the Pico T1 measures just 0.52 inches in thickness and features plug and play technology and a features a Smart OS with USB-C screen mirroring and the ability to connect via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cable.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $209 or £182 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The Yaber Pico T1 projector is the slimmest and smallest projector that has been created to date. The thickness of Yaber Pico T1 is 0.52’‘, which brings you one of the lightest experiences of a projector. Compatible with power banks, It always comes powered up and ready to use anytime and anywhere.”

If the Yaber Pico T1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Yaber Pico T1 portable projector project view the promotional video below.

“Yaber Pico T1 has the most modern design with sleek features. The whole body is made of composite material. The slimmest design matches the design elements of an iPhone, making it the most functional projector ever.”

“Yaber is a world-famous entertainment projector brand founded by Vicent in 2018, dedicated to providing innovative entertainment projectors and creating perfect and immersive audio-visual experiences for everyone. Currently, Yaber entertainment projectors are available in over 46 countries around the globe. Every year, nearly 1 million individuals and families enjoy the happiness Yaber entertainment projectors create.”

Source : Indiegogo

