Benq GV30 portable smart projector with wireless casting and Android TV $599

Benq has introduced a new portable smart projector in the form of the GV30 offering a projection angle of 135°, autofocus and vertical keystone together with a resolution of 720p and 300 ANSI lumens with connectivity via USB-C and HDMI. The smart projector also includes Android TV and the ability to wirelessly cast. Equipped with Bluetooth speaker with extra-base the smart projector features 2.1 speakers for 270° sound output.

Benq Android TV portable smart projector

“Watch what you want, when and where you want to. GV30 portable projector delivers stellar video, supported by 2.1 channel full spectrum audio, and also functions as a Bluetooth speaker. Stylish design, integrated Android TV, a powerful Bluetooth speaker, and a flexible 135° available projection angle make it the perfectly versatile addition to any gathering.”

“Solid audio performance elevates mundane movie-watching to five-star film events. GV30’s 2.1 channel audio delivers resonant bass, solid mid-range, and crisp treble. Dialogue, music, and subtle effects all come through clearly. And its versatile design doubles as a portable Bluetooth speaker.”

“The Benq GV30 portable smart projector offers an enhanced cinematic immersive experience, the built-in 2.1 channel features dual 4W midrange tweeters with a powerful 8W woofer. You can thus hear the subtle flow of water, falling leaves, as well as the booming explosions. Optimized sound modes for the best audio quality in movies, shows, sports, games, and music.”

