Intel Core Ultra 200S Series Desktop Processors Officially Launch

Intel has officially launched its latest innovation in desktop processing technology, the Intel Core Ultra 200S series. This new family of processors is set to redefine the landscape of desktop computing by integrating advanced AI capabilities and delivering unprecedented performance for enthusiasts. With the introduction of the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285K, the series promises to bring a new level of efficiency and power to desktop platforms.

Intel Core Ultra 200S Series

Key Takeaways Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors feature up to 8 next-gen Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores.

Up to 14% more performance in multi-threaded workloads compared to the previous generation.

First NPU-enabled desktop processors for enthusiasts with built-in Xe GPU.

Up to 58% lower package power in everyday applications.

Up to 165 W lower system power while gaming.

Up to 50% faster performance in AI-enabled creator applications.

New Intel 800 Series chipset with enhanced connectivity options.

Overclocking functionality with fine-grain controls and new memory support.

Leading connectivity with PCIe 5.0 lanes, Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Available starting Oct. 24, 2024.

The Intel Core Ultra 200S series is a catalyst in the realm of AI-enabled desktop computing. By incorporating a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), these processors are designed to handle complex AI tasks with ease. This innovation allows for the offloading of AI functions, freeing up discrete GPUs to enhance gaming frame rates and significantly reduce power usage in AI workloads. The NPU also enables accessibility features such as face- and gesture-tracking in games, all while minimizing performance impact.

Performance and Efficiency

The new processors boast up to 8 next-gen Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores, resulting in a remarkable 14% increase in multi-threaded performance over the previous generation. This combination of cores ensures that users experience a cooler and quieter computing environment, with up to 58% lower package power in everyday applications and up to 165 W lower system power while gaming. The series also delivers up to 6% faster single-threaded performance, making it a formidable choice for both gaming and content creation.

Enhanced Gaming and Content Creation

For gaming enthusiasts and content creators, the Intel Core Ultra 200S series offers a complete solution. With up to 28% gaming performance uplift compared to competing flagship processors, users can enjoy an immersive gaming experience. The built-in Xe GPU provides state-of-the-art media support, ensuring that creators have the tools they need to produce high-quality content efficiently.

New Intel 800 Series Chipset

The introduction of the new Intel 800 Series chipset extends platform compatibility, offering up to 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes, up to 8 SATA 3.0 ports, and up to 10 USB 3.2 ports. This enhanced connectivity empowers enthusiasts to take full advantage of the latest technologies, ensuring that their systems remain at the cutting edge of performance and innovation.

Pricing and Availability

The Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors will be available for purchase starting October 24, 2024. Consumers can find these processors at retail online and in stores, as well as through OEM partner systems. Pricing details will vary based on the specific model and configuration, but Intel aims to provide competitive options that cater to a wide range of performance needs and budgets.

Overclocking and Connectivity

Intel has overhauled its overclocking functionality with the Core Ultra 200S series, offering fine-grain controls and a new memory controller that supports fast, new XMP and CUDIMM DDR5 memory. This allows for up to 192 GB of total memory, providing users with the flexibility to push their systems to new heights. Additionally, the processors come equipped with 20 CPU PCIe 5.0 lanes, 4 CPU PCIe 4.0 lanes, and support for integrated Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring seamless connectivity and performance.

The Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors represent a significant leap forward in desktop computing, offering enhanced AI capabilities, improved performance, and innovative connectivity. For those interested in exploring further, areas such as AI-driven content creation, advanced gaming technologies, and the future of desktop processing power may provide additional insights into the potential of these groundbreaking processors.



