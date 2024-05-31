Acer Aspire C Series AIO Intel Core Ultra desktop computers from $900

Acer has this week introduced its new Aspire C Series All-in-One (AIO) desktops. The new models, Acer Aspire C24 (C24-195ES) and Acer Aspire C27 (C27-195ES), featuring sleek designs, powerful performance, and AI-driven features thanks to the inclusion of Intel Core Ultra chips. These all-in-one (AIO) desktops cater to a wide range of users, including students, hybrid workers, and families seeking a seamless and immersive computing experience in one easy to move system combining both display and computer in one.

Key Takeaways : Display Options : Available in 23.8-inch and 27-inch FHD IPS displays. Narrow bezels with up to 95.7% screen-to-body ratio for the 27-inch model. Acer Bluelight Shield technology to reduce blue light and enhance viewing comfort.

: Performance and Power : Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155U with Intel AI Boost. Integrated Intel Graphics. Support for up to 32 GB dual channel DDR5 memory. Storage options up to 2 TB M.2 PCIe SSD.

: AI-Powered Productivity : Copilot AI companion to boost productivity and creativity. Intel Unison software for integrating multiple devices and operating systems on a single screen.

: Smart Collaboration Features : 1440p QHD 5.0-megapixel webcam with privacy shutter. Windows Studio effects support. Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction for clear online meetings.

: Connectivity : Wi-Fi 7 for ultra-fast and stable internet connectivity. Bluetooth LE audio for enhanced wireless sound quality and multistream transmission.

: Design and Usability : Slim, minimalist design with a tiltable screen (-5 to 25°) and swivel (up to 30° Left/Right). Height-adjustable ergonomic stand (up to 120 mm) and optional VESA mount kit. Bundled with Acer Elite 19 wireless keyboard and mouse set. Multiple ports: four USB Type-A, one Type-C, and HDMI for device connections and data transfer.

: Pricing and Availability : Acer Aspire C27 (C27-195ES): Available in North America in Q3, starting at USD 899.99. Available in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 999. Acer Aspire C24 (C24-195ES): Available in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 899.

The Acer Aspire C Series AIO desktops come with stunning 23.8-inch and 27-inch display options, offering users an immersive visual experience. The FHD IPS resolution displays ensure crisp and vibrant visuals, making them ideal for both work and entertainment. The sleek and versatile design of these AIO desktops allows for easy integration into various settings, be it a home office, living room, or student dormitory. The ergonomic stand features tilt (-5 to 25°), swivel (up to 30° Left/Right), and height adjustment (up to 120 mm) capabilities, ensuring optimal viewing comfort for users. Additionally, an optional VESA mount kit provides flexibility for wall mounting, further enhancing the adaptability of these desktops.

Intel Core Ultra AIO PCs

Under the hood, the Acer Aspire C Series AIO desktops are powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155U with Intel AI Boost and Intel Graphics. This powerful combination ensures impressive overall performance, allowing users to tackle demanding tasks, multitask efficiently, and enjoy smooth multimedia experiences. With up to 32 GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory and up to 2 TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage, these desktops provide ample resources for seamless computing and fast boot times. Whether users are working on complex projects, streaming high-quality content, or engaging in casual gaming, the Acer Aspire C Series delivers exceptional performance.

The Acer Aspire C Series AIO desktops come equipped with a range of features designed to boost productivity and assist seamless collaboration. Copilot, an everyday AI companion, leverages the power of artificial intelligence to assist users in their daily tasks, unlocking creativity and streamlining workflows. Intel Unison software further enhances the user experience by allowing multiple devices and operating systems to integrate seamlessly, focusing on a single screen for a unified and efficient working environment.

Seamless Connectivity and Immersive Audio

The 1440p QHD 5.0-megapixel webcams, complete with privacy shutters, support Windows Studio effects and Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction technology. This ensures crystal-clear audio and video quality during online meetings and video calls, making the Acer Aspire C Series an ideal choice for remote workers and students engaged in virtual learning.

With the integration of Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth LE audio, the Acer Aspire C Series AIO desktops offer ultra-fast and stable wireless connectivity. Users can enjoy lightning-fast internet speeds and seamless data transfers, enhancing their overall computing experience. The inclusion of Bluetooth LE audio allows for multistream transmission of enhanced wireless sound quality, delivering an immersive audio experience for music, movies, and gaming.

The Acer Aspire C Series also features a comprehensive set of ports, including four USB Type-A ports, one Type-C port, and an HDMI port. This extensive connectivity options enable users to connect various peripherals, external storage devices, and displays, expanding their workspace and functionality.

Pricing and Availability

Acer has positioned the Aspire C Series AIO desktops at competitive price points, making them an attractive option for users seeking a powerful and versatile all-in-one solution. The Acer Aspire C27 (C27-195ES) will be available in North America in Q3, starting at USD 899.99, and in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 999. The Acer Aspire C24 (C24-195ES) will be available in EMEA in July, starting at EUR 899. With these competitive prices, Acer aims to make innovative technology accessible to a wide range of users, empowering them to enhance their productivity, creativity, and entertainment experiences.



