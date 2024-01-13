Claw handheld PC powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 155H gaming performance tested

The world of portable gaming is about to get a new contender to battle against the AMD powered handheld consoles dominating the market such as Valves Steam Deck, with the introduction of the MSI Claw A1M. This handheld PC is not just another entry into the handheld games console market; it stands out with its powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor. This chip, with its 16 cores and 22 threads, is designed to bring desktop-level performance to the palm of your hand, which is quite an impressive feat for a device of its size.

The Claw A1M’s capabilities are further amplified by the Intel Arc-based integrated GPU, which is built to support high clock speeds for a smooth gaming experience. MSI has worked hard to ensure that the CPU and GPU work together efficiently. This is supported by a 53Wh battery that claims to provide up to 2 hours of gameplay at a 35 watts TDP, showcasing the device’s strong performance.

One of the standout features of the Claw A1M is its 7-inch 120Hz display, which promises not only fluid motion but also sharp and vibrant graphics. To keep this power from overheating, MSI has included the Cooler Boost HyperFlow cooling system, which is specifically designed to manage heat during intense gaming sessions.

MSI Claw A1M handheld PC

MSI understands that customization is important to gamers, so they’ve included power profiles that allow users to manage the CPU’s cores for optimal gaming performance. This means you can adjust the power distribution to prioritize either processing tasks or graphics, depending on what the game demands. Check out the gaming performance tests carried out by ETA Prime to learn more about what you can expect from the MSI Claw A1M handheld PC.

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of handheld games consoles :

When we compare the Claw A1M to laptops that use the same processor, it gives us a baseline to understand its performance. However, the Claw A1M’s unique power profiles and cooling technology might give it an edge that surpasses our current expectations. For any gaming system, driver support is crucial, and the integrated GPU in the Claw A1M will receive regular updates to maintain and enhance performance. Keeping up with these updates is key to getting the most out of the device’s hardware.

Initial game tests are promising, with big titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Forza Horizon 5, Doom Eternal, and Cyberpunk 2077 running well on the Claw A1M. These tests not only show what the device is currently capable of but also suggest that it could provide a top-tier gaming experience on the go.

Claw handheld PC specifications

CPU Up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor with Intel® AI Boost (NPU) OS Windows 11 Home DISPLAY 7” FHD (1920×1080), 120Hz, IPS-Level

Touchscreen GRAPHICS Intel® Arc™ Graphics MEMORY LPDDR5-6400 COMMUNICATION Intel® Killer™ BE Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 AUDIO 2x 2W Speaker AUDIO JACK 1x Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack I/O PORTS 1x Type-C (USB / DP / Thunderbolt™ 4) with PD charging

1x Micro SD Card Reader CONTROL RGB ABXY buttons

RGB L & R Hall Effect analog sticks

D-pad

L & R Hall Effect analog triggers

L & R bumpers

View button

Menu button

MSI Center M button

Quick Settings Key

2x Assignable grip buttons

HD haptics SECURITY Fingerprint Security BATTERY 6-Cell

53 Battery (Whr) AC ADAPTER 65W PD adapter DIMENSION (WXDXH) 294 x 117 x 21.2

mm WEIGHT (W/ BATTERY) 675 g COLOR Black

In a crowded market of gaming handhelds, the MSI Claw A1M sets itself apart with high-end specs and the promise of exceptional performance. As gamers eagerly anticipate its arrival, it’s interesting to consider how the Claw A1M might change the landscape of portable gaming by combining power, efficiency, and portability in a way that could rival even the most well-known devices out there.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals