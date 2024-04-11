GEEKOM XT12 Pro with Intel Core i9-12900H CPU mini PC

Are you on the hunt for a powerful yet compact computing solution? Look no further than the GEEKOM XT12 Pro Mini PC, a game-changer in the realm of high-performance mini PCs. With its innovative Intel Core i9-12900H processor, this tiny titan is engineered to handle even the most demanding tasks you throw at it. Whether you’re a software developer working on complex projects, a video editor creating stunning 4K content, or a data analyst crunching numbers, the XT12 Pro has you covered. Its desktop-grade performance packed into a space-saving design makes it the perfect choice for power users who value both efficiency and functionality.

Imagine being able to run multiple virtual machines, compile code, or render 3D models without breaking a sweat. The XT12 Pro’s 14 CPU cores, 20 threads, and 24 MB Intel Smart Cache ensure that you can multitask seamlessly and get more done in less time. And with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, you can enjoy stunning visuals and smooth video playback, making your work and entertainment experiences truly immersive.

GEEKOM XT12 Pro Intel mini PC

The GEEKOM XT12 Pro features a sleek uni-body aluminum chassis with an anodized matte finish exudes sophistication and durability. Measuring just 117 x 111 x 38.5 mm, this mini PC is a marvel of minimalist design that fits perfectly on your desk or can be easily mounted behind a monitor, saving you valuable workspace.

But don’t let its size fool you – the XT12 Pro Intel mini PC is built with DIY customization in mind. You can easily upgrade or replace the RAM and SSD, allowing you to tailor the system to your specific needs. And with a comprehensive range of I/O ports, including two full-function 40 Gbps USB4 ports, four USB-A ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack, you can connect all your essential peripherals without the need for dongles or adapters.

Pricing and Availability

When it comes to pricing, the GEEKOM XT12 Pro Intel mini PC is in a league of its own. At just $699, you get a top-tier i9 processor, 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1 TB SSD, and a licensed Windows 11 Pro operating system. This unbeatable combination of high-end specs and affordable pricing positions the XT12 Pro as one of the most cost-effective i9-powered mini PCs on the market.

Getting your hands on this powerhouse is easy, too. Pre-orders are already open, and GEEKOM is currently running an Easter Deal on their official website, offering special discounts on a range of mini PCs. You can also find the XT12 Pro on the Amazon Store, ready to ship and elevate your computing experience to new heights.

Specifications:

Intel Core i9-12900H Processor

14 CPU Cores, 20 Threads, 24 MB Intel Smart Cache

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

32 GB Dual-Channel DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (Replaceable)

1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0×4 SSD (Replaceable)

Additional M.2 2242 Slot for SATA SSD

Two Full-Function 40 Gbps USB4 Ports

Four USB-A Ports

Two HDMI 2.0 Ports

2.5 Gbps Ethernet Port

3.5 mm Audio Jack

Uni-body Aluminium Chassis with Anodized Matte Finish

Dimensions: 117 x 111 x 38.5 mm

Windows 11 Pro License Included

Explore More in the World of Mini PCs

If the GEEKOM XT12 Pro has piqued your interest, you’ll be thrilled to know that there’s a whole world of mini PCs waiting to be explored. These compact devices are not only space savers but also energy efficient, contributing to green computing initiatives. By consuming less power than traditional desktop computers, mini PCs like the XT12 Pro help reduce your carbon footprint without compromising on performance.

Whether you’re a professional looking for a powerful workstation that won’t clutter your desk, a content creator in need of a portable editing suite, or an environmentally conscious consumer aiming to reduce your impact on the planet, the latest mini PCs offer a solution that fits your lifestyle. With a wide range of options available, from budget-friendly models to high-end powerhouses like the XT12 Pro, there’s a mini PC out there that’s perfect for you. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of compact computers :



