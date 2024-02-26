SmartCow NVIDIA Jetson Orin AI fanless embedded mini PC

SmartCow AI has unveiled its latest offering, the Uranus Plus, a cutting-edge fanless embedded AI mini PC that promises to elevate artificial intelligence (AI) applications at the edge to new heights. This innovative product is powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Jetson Orin Nano modules, which are known for their high-performance capabilities. The Uranus Plus is expected to have a substantial impact on the field of edge AI, a rapidly growing area where computing happens close to the source of data.

The Uranus Plus is a fantastic AI mini PC for developers and industries that are deeply involved in modern projects incorporating artificial intelligence. It comes with a wide array of connectivity options, including the latest in wireless technology such as 5G, 4G, and Wi-Fi. Additionally, it is equipped with a significant amount of storage space, featuring a 256Gb NVMe SSD. These characteristics make the Uranus Plus not just versatile but also a powerful tool that is likely to become essential for those working at the forefront of AI technology.

NVIDIA Jetson Orin AI mini PC

One of the most notable aspects of the Uranus Plus is its AI compute capability, which can reach an astonishing 100 TOPS. This level of performance enables the system to process complex neural networks and handle high-resolution image processing tasks with ease. The system’s capabilities are further enhanced by NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices for Jetson, which are designed to simplify the development and deployment of vision AI applications.

The Uranus Plus has been designed with practicality in mind. It features a thermally efficient and compact build, making it ideal for smart applications where space is at a premium and cooling options are limited. Its connectivity is further bolstered by the inclusion of 2x USB3.2 Gen 2 ports and a 2.5G LAN port. These features are crucial for rapid data transfer and increased bandwidth, which are particularly important in industrial and safety-critical applications.

I/O Connections :

1x HDMI 2.0 Type A

1x 0.96″ OLED

1x RJ45 GbE (10/100/1000)

2x USB3.2 Gen1 Type A

1x USB2.0 Type C (otg only)

1x Fan connector

1x Micro SD

1x Recovery

1x Reset

1x GPIO

Ease of use and management are also key features of the Uranus Plus. It includes general-purpose input/output (GPIO) buttons, reset, and recovery buttons for straightforward device management. Additionally, there is a USB2.0 Type C port with OTG functionality that simplifies the process of reflashing the device image. The system’s compatibility with FleetTrackr for edge management underscores its scalability and the ease with which it can be integrated into existing networks.

Alice Lai, Product Marketing Manager at SmartCow AI, has highlighted the Uranus Plus’s programmable flexibility. This flexibility is especially valuable for AI developers who are working on vision AI projects and AI gateways. It reflects SmartCow’s commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the AI industry with forward-thinking solutions.

The Uranus Plus by SmartCow AI is a noteworthy development in the field of AI engineering. With its advanced NVIDIA modules, comprehensive connectivity options, and design that prioritizes the user, the Uranus Plus is poised to set new benchmarks for edge AI systems. It provides developers with the tools they need to bring their AI visions to life with an unprecedented level of efficiency and adaptability.



