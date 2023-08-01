ASRock NUC BOX-N97 motherboard and iBOX mini PCs unveiled

ASRock Industrial, a global frontrunner in the production and supply of industrial motherboards and systems, recently unveiled an array of Mini PCs and motherboards powered by the new Intel Processor N97 (Alder Lake-N). The offerings comprise the NUC BOX-N97, iBOX-N97, and the Motherboard Series, which includes the NUC-N97, Pico-ITX (SOM-P104), SBC 3.5″ (SBC-260, SBC-261), and Mini-ITX (IMB-1005, IMB-1006, IMB-1007) form factors.

Compared to its predecessor, the Intel Celeron Processor J6412 (Elkhart Lake), the Intel Processor N97 (Alder Lake-N) delivers a significant performance boost with a CPU performance increase of up to 37% and graphics performance up to 154%. The new NUC BOX-N97, iBOX-N97, and NUC-N97 Motherboard Series offer a broad range of I/O and expansion options. These include triple displays up to 4K at 60 Hz, dual 2.5G LAN, and dual storage option with SATA 3.0 and M.2 Key M, tailored to various application needs from entertainment and office use to transportation and industrial settings.

ASRock NUC BOX-N97 Mini PC

The NUC BOX-N97 Mini PC, compact and sleek in size, is designed for versatile applications. It boasts a rich selection of I/Os and expansion slots and is built on the Intel Processors N97 (Alder Lake-N), guaranteeing superior CPU and graphics performance. It supports triple-display with HDMI 2.0b and DP 1.4a (through Type-C) up to 4096×2160@60 Hz. It also offers dual storage options, support for DDR4 3200 MHz up to 16 GB, and comes with a power adapter and VESA mounting bracket for space-saving installation.

ASRock iBOX-N97

Built on Intel Processors N97 (Alder Lake-N), the fanless iBOX-N97 is designed for embedded and industrial use. It supports DDR4 3200 MHz up to 16 GB of memory, features dual Realtek 2.5 Gigabit LAN, and provides an enhanced visual experience with support for triple-display with a maximum resolution of up to 4096×2160@60 Hz. With its aluminium housing and various mounting options, the iBOX-N97 is a versatile solution for a variety of applications.

The other offerings based on the Intel Processors N97 (Alder Lake-N) include the Motherboard Series, which features various form factors, including the NUC-N97, Pico-ITX (SOM-P104), the SBC 3.5 inch models (SBC-260 and SBC-261), and Mini-ITX models (IMB-1005, IMB-1006, IMB-1007). All models offer enhanced performance in both DDR4 and DDR5 configurations and feature support for diverse industrial-centric I/Os and expandability.

ASRock NUC-N97

The NUC-N97, conforming to NUC form factor specifications, is designed for advanced computing capabilities with expanded I/Os and expansions. It supports triple-display over HDMI 2.0b and DP 1.4a (from Type C), with resolutions up to 4096×2160@60 Hz. Additionally, it offers dual storage options and supports DDR4 3200 MHz up to 16 GB of memory.

The new products from ASRock Industrial, equipped with Intel Processor N97 (Alder Lake-N), provide enhanced graphics capability, breakthrough memory up to DDR5, and rich I/O features. They fulfil the demands of various IoT edge applications and provide an improved user experience over the previous generation.

