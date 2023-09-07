Thinlabs fanless PoE NUC mini PC

Thanks to a collaboration between SAPPHIRE Technology and Thinlabs a new fanless PoE NUC mini PC has been developed. Providing a device that leverages the power of 802.3bt PoE++ (Power-over-Ethernet) technology. This technology allows the device to power up to four ThinLabs HD displays using a single Ethernet cable, thereby eliminating the need for multiple electrical outlets and simplifying power backups.

The Thinlabs PoE NUC is not just a simple device; it is a versatile and high-performance computing solution. At its heart is a motherboard developed by SAPPHIRE, equipped with an AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 series processor. This processor is known for its low power consumption and high performance, making it an ideal choice for a device that aims to be both powerful and energy-efficient.

Key features of the Thinlabs PoE NUC :

Powerful AMD Ryzen V2000 processor with up to 16 threads

Fanless design for extended MTBF, noiseless operation, and dust resistance

Fast and easy deployment – requires only a single Ethernet cable

Remarkable power efficiency – substantial power savings when implemented at scale

Capable of driving up to 4 monitors

Compact size and VESA mounting compatibility

Upgradable RAM and SSD

Easy management with Thinlabs Device Manager Enterprise software

One of the standout features of the Thinlabs NUC is its use of advanced 802.3bt PoE++ technology. This technology allows up to 90 W of power to be supplied through a standard Cat 6 Ethernet cable. This not only simplifies the deployment of the device but also reduces installation costs, making it a cost-effective solution for businesses.

Fanless NUC PoE

The Thinlabs NUC is packed with features that make it a compelling choice for businesses. It boasts a powerful AMD Ryzen V2000 processor, a fanless design, easy deployment, power efficiency, and the ability to drive up to 4 monitors. Additionally, it has a compact size, upgradable RAM and SSD, and easy management with Thinlabs Device Manager Enterprise software.

The device’s fanless design enhances its reliability and extends the Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF). This design also reduces the need for frequent cleaning and allows for operation in dusty environments, making it a durable and low-maintenance solution. The Thinlabs NUC can be connected to an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for backup power. This ensures protection for an array of ThinLabs PoE NUCs and connected monitors, providing businesses with peace of mind in case of power outages.

Despite its powerful features, the Thinlabs NUC consumes under 80 W of power, significantly less than a standard desktop PC. This results in substantial energy savings, making it an environmentally friendly choice for businesses. The Thinlabs NUC is versatile and can be used across various industries, including kiosks, education, digital signage, healthcare, security, and manufacturing. This makes it a flexible solution that can adapt to the needs of different businesses.

Currently, Thinlabs NUC solutions featuring SAPPHIRE motherboards are available for businesses to purchase. ThinLabs also offers the Dual Ethernet Fanless NUC Solution and the 2.5 Gigabit Fanless NUC Solution, with and without PoE, based on SAPPHIRE embedded motherboards and Ryzen Ryzen APU’s.

The Thinlabs PoE NUC is a unique computing solution that combines power, versatility, and energy efficiency. Its use of advanced PoE++ technology, powerful processor, and fanless design make it a compelling choice for businesses across various industries.



