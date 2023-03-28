Intel NUC 13 Pro Intel Core i7-1370P mini PC

Intel has this month expanded its Next Unit of Computing or Intel NUC mini PC range announcing the launch of the companies new Intel NUC 13 Pro created to support the Intel 13th Generation processors and codenamed Arena Canyon. The NUC 13 Pro systems vied support for up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4-3200 MHz memory, M.2 slots for PCIe x4 Gen 4 NVMe SSD and second SSD, Intel i226 Ethernet for speeds up to 2.5 Gbps, Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, two HDMI ports and two Thunderbolt 4 ports (four displays at 4K@60 Hz) and Three USB 3.2 ports together with a single USB 2.0 port.

The new Intel NUC 13 Pro mini PC range will be available to purchase later this month with prices ranging from $340 up to $1080 depending on your chosen specifications. Check out the configurations available below.

“Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PCs, Kits, and Boards offer the combination of size, performance, and reliability you need to drive modern business. 13th Gen Intel Core processors deliver outsized performance in a 4×4 form factor with up to 12 processor cores (4P+8E) and up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 memory. Select SKUs come with Intel vPro Enterprise, which provides comprehensive security, enterprise-grade stability, and hardware-based remote management. Businesses can also take advantage of the five-year lifecycle for select SKUs, plus options including two additional USB 2.0 ports and a second Intel® Ethernet port on select SKUs (with accessory sold separately).”

Intel NUC 13 Pro mini PC options

Intel Core i3-1315U or Core i3-1315UE

Intel Core i5-1340P or Core i5-1340PE

Intel Core i7-1360P

Intel Core i5-1350P with vPro or Core i5-1350PE with vPro

Intel Core i7-1370P with vPro or Core i7-1370PE with vPro

“Introducing Arena Canyon, the NUC 13 Pro from Intel and the latest addition to Simply NUC’s 4×4 business NUC lineup. Arena Canyon offers the perfect combination of size, performance, reliability, and versatility needed to drive modern businesses. The NUC 13 Pro delivers outsized performance in its 4×4 form factor with the latest in technology, from Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors to Iris Xe graphics to Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E, delivering top-tier performance for the home and office.”

Source : Intel : Simply NUC





