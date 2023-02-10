Bitcube external NVMe SSD enclosure

Bitcube is a new carbon fibre enclosure specifically designed for NVMe SSD drives, enabling you to customize your external storage to meet your daily requirements. Equipped with a USB-C port the external SSD enclosure can reach speeds of 2800 MB/s and supports Thunderbolt 3 and 4 up to 40 Gbps as well as USB 3.2 second generation connections up to 10 Gbps.

Install up to 8 TB of storage in the lightweight yet rugged SSD enclosure providing a great portable storage solution that weighs just 106 g even with the SSD installed. The rugged design allows drop protection from a height of 2 m and the enclosure measures just 102 x 55 x 17.5mm in size. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $149 or £124 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Bitcube only takes 87 seconds to transfer 236G data, about 2710MB/s. It can save you a lot of time, especially for creators. Built for compatibility with USB 4, Thunderbolt™ 4 and USB 3.2 Gen 2, this versatile drive enables you to efficiently collaborate across devices. The Bitcube offers versatile dual-mode compatibility with both Thunderbolt 3/4 and USB 4/3.2 Gen 2.”

External SSD enclosure

Model: BCP40

Interface: USB-C, compatible with USB4, Thunderbolt 4/3, USB 3.2 gen2

Support SSD Capacity: Up to 8TB

SSD Type: M key, M.2 NVMe SSD 2280, PCIE 3.0/4.0

Transfer Speed: Up to 2800MB/s (USB 4, Thunderbolt 4/3), 1000MB/s (USB 3.2 Gen2)

Chip: Dual chip control

Material: Carbon fiber, Aluminum alloy

Weight: 95g

Size: 102*55*17.5mm

Color: Black, Space Gray

Compatibility: MacOS/ Windows/ Linux, Laptops, Macbook M1/M2, iPad Pro etc. Plug and play without a driver.

Cable: USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4 0.5m

SSD: WD Blue SN570 2TB or better ( for Bitcube + 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD Set)

In The Box: Bitcube + Cable + Quick Start Guide + Screwdriver

1 Year Warranty.

If the Bitcube crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the Bitcube external SSD enclosure project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“Bitcube is only 95 grams, which is about half the weight of the iPhone 14. It won’t be portable if it’s heavy. So we used carbon fiber material to reduce weight and make it rugged at the same time. Compact design, lightweight and rugged, it is easy to carry. Bitcube goes well with your other desktop devices.”

“Bitcube is a good external hard drive for your MacBook, and the price is not expensive, if the MacBook pro has an extra 2TB, you need to pay an extra $600. The Bitcube is built with carbon fiber and aluminum to sustain ultra-fast speeds under its heaviest workflows. After half an hour of heavy running in the test, it didn’t slow down, while the temperature was just under 122F/50C.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the external SSD enclosure, jump over to the official Bitcube crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





