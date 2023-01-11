Gigabyte has this month announced the release of its new AORUS Gen4 7300 NVMe SSD featuring PCIe 4.0 SSD and capable of providing users with read speed up to 7300 MB/s. Available in two capacities offering either 1TB or 2TB of storage the SDD has a M.2 2280 interface. When combined with its 3D-TLC NAND Flash, the latest SSD range provides superior performance than the previous generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD says Gigabyte.

The AORUS Gen4 7300 NVMe SSD is also compatible with Sony’s PlayStation 5, enabling you to easily upgrade your game consoles on board storage.

AORUS Gen4 7300 NVMe SSD

“AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD equips the select Phison E18 8-channel controller, which provides users with ultimate random access rate, as well as the high-speed 3D-TLC NAND Flash and SLC cache design that brings the PCIe 4.0 into full play. Under the real test, AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD can reach a read speed up to 7300 MB/s and a write speed up to 6850 MB/s, which is faster than the previous gen. PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, two times faster than PCIe 3.0 SSD, and up to 13 times faster than SATA SSD. Enhanced by the multi-core architecture of the E18 controller, AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD not only improves AI multitasking to lessen the bottleneck of system performance, but powers up content creators, gamers, and users eager for extreme performance.”

Source : Gigabyte





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals