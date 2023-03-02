MSI PRO DP10 13M mini PC with Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4 and more

MSI has this week introduced a new mini PC in the form of the MSI PRO DP10 13M designed for business and enterprise applications. The compact mini PC features powerful processor options together with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and exclusive MSI software. Using a Thunderbolt, one DP-out, one HDMI-out, and a VGA port (D-sub), the PRO DP10 range of mini can be connected to up to 4 monitors.

MSI mini PC

“PRO DP10 provides limitless potential while being less than 1.1 liters in volume. The small design helps tidy up a desk and save space, while the available robust hardware and software configurations support users in multitasking. Up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 12 cores and Iris Xe Graphics enables users to edit graphics and work with multiple programs faster and more seamlessly than previous generations.

Furthermore, it supports up to 64 GB memory with a dual-channel design to address specific task requirements, delivering a robust and stable computing performance. In addition, the rich selection of IO ports includes one DP-out, one HDMI-out, one D-Sub (VGA), and one Thunderbolt 4, which supports up to 40Gb transfer speed and display output up to 8K resolution. The PRO DP10 can support up to four displays simultaneously, so users can view different programs in great detail.”

MSI PRO DP10 13M mini PC specifications:

Windows 11 Home – MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business

Up to Intel Core™ i7-1360P Processo

1.1 liter with 185.5 mm in height

Built-in Thunderbolt 4, which delivers the fastest, most versatile connection to any dock, display, or data device & NAS

Support up to 8K resolution display with Thunderbolt

Support up to 4 Monitors with its complete array of I/O ports

Wi-Fi 6E (Optional) puts more emphasis on transmission security with speeds up to 2.4Gbps

Connect and rapidly transfer data over a network with the high-bandwidth and low-latency 2.5Gbps Ethernet LAN

Get all the performance benefits from USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connector.

Easy to access and upgrade components to keep the system up to date with the latest hardware

MSI Cloud Center app brings you a private cloud and helps backup files of your mobile devices (Android & iOS)

MSI Center app easily adjusts system modes and resources for various scenarios and needs.

TPM design secures your confidentia

data with encryption keys

Supports standard VESA-mount

Source : MSI





