Intel NUC mini PC development handed to ASUS

Following on from the announcement earlier this month that Intel was closing down its NUC mini PC development. Intel has confidently chosen ASUS, as the new licensee to produce, sell, and offer after-sales support for the Intel’s Next Unit of Computing (NUC) systems. This collaboration is specifically targeted at the 10th to 13th generations of the product line.

The driving force behind this union is to ensure the continual innovation and expansion of the NUC systems product line. ASUS, with its stellar track record in churning out high-performing mini PCs, seems poised to carry this momentum forward into the domain of NUC systems.

“Our NUC systems product team delivered unique products that spurred innovation in the ultra-small form factor market. As we pivot our strategy to enable ecosystem partners to continue NUC systems product innovation and growth, our priority is to ensure a smooth transition for our customers and partners. I am looking forward to ASUS continuing to deliver exceptional products and supporting our NUC systems customers.” –Sam Gao, Intel vice president and general manager of Intel Client Platform Solutions

What does this mean for the NUC systems product line?

ASUS and Intel’s Shared Vision: Sam Gao, Intel’s Vice President and General Manager of Intel Client Platform Solutions, expressed his appreciation for the NUC systems product team’s efforts in the ultra-small form factor market. He is confident that ASUS’s contribution will further enhance the product quality and support offered. ASUS’s Commitment to Growth: Joe Hsieh, ASUS’s Chief Operating Officer, reciprocated this faith and gratitude, assuring that this venture would serve to amplify their mini PC vision. He highlighted particular interest in developing applications in AI and AIoT fields. Innovation Continuity: Intel has granted ASUS a non-exclusive license to the NUC systems product line designs. This is an instrumental step that allows ASUS to craft future designs while ensuring continuity in product delivery and support for Intel NUC systems customers.

Moreover, ASUS is making strategic moves to ensure a smooth transition by initiating a new business unit, coined as the ASUS NUC BU. This dedicated division will exclusively handle all aspects related to this venture.

Implications of ASUS’s involvement in Intel NUC Systems

This partnership is more than a simple handover. It signifies a promising future for the NUC systems product line. With ASUS’s well-established mini PC prowess and Intel’s rich history of high-performing computing solutions, this partnership promises a blend of ingenuity and expertise.

One can expect that the practical implications of this partnership will be multifold:

Customers can look forward to a seamless continuity in the availability and support of Intel’s NUC systems.

The collaboration is anticipated to fuel further innovation and enhancement in the mini PC realm, specifically in areas like AI and AIoT.

ASUS’s focused business unit, ASUS NUC BU, will enable strategic direction and management of this new venture, leading to more efficient product development and customer service.

In essence, ASUS’s takeover of Intel NUC mini PC development promises exciting prospects for both the company and the consumers. One can only anticipate how this collaboration will shape the future of the ultra-small form factor market.

This is indeed a fascinating era for technology enthusiasts and mini PC users. As we watch these giants collaborate, we wait eagerly to witness the next phase of innovation in the NUC systems product line.

Source : Intel



