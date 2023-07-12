Intel NUC compact mini PCs discontinued

Intel has recently announced that they will discontinue the development of any future NUC generations. While this news may come as a shock to some, it is important to note that it will not affect the release of the NUC-13 generation, which includes the highly anticipated Raptor-Lake and Alder-Lake processors.

With the NUC-13 set to be the last of its kind, it is clear that Intel is focusing its efforts on other areas of innovation and development. However, this does not mean that Intel is abandoning the mini PC market altogether. In fact, it is likely that they will continue to explore new and exciting ways to enhance their existing products and services. As such, we can expect to see even more exciting developments from Intel in the near future, albeit in different product lines or categories.

Intel NUC mini PCs

The NUCs, or Next Unit of Computing, were generally well-designed mini PC systems that offered a compact and efficient computing solution. Despite their small size, they packed a punch when it came to performance. However, while they were a great option for those who needed a powerful yet portable device, they did come with a somewhat hefty price tag.

Despite this, many people found the investment to be worth it, as the NUCs offered a high level of customization and flexibility that other mini PCs simply couldn’t match. Intel sent an official statement to HardwareLuxx :

“We have decided to stop direct investment in the Next Unit of Compute (NUC) Business and pivot our strategy to enable our ecosystem partners to continue NUC innovation and growth. This decision will not impact the remainder of Intel’s Client Computing Group (CCG) or Network and Edge Computing (NEX) businesses. Furthermore, we are working with our partners and customers to ensure a smooth transition and fulfillment of all our current commitments – including ongoing support for NUC products currently in market.”

Source : ServeTheHome : TPU : HardwareLuxx



