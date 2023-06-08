NUC 13 Pro Porcoolpine 13th Gen Intel mini PC



Simply NUC, announced its latest Intel mini PC this week in the form of the Intel Rugged NUC Pro, also known as the Arena Canyon Porcoolpine. Designed for durability and stability, the Arena Canyon Porcoolpine is a fanless variant of the broader Arena Canyon family.

It harnesses the power of Intel’s 13th Gen Core Processors, thereby facilitating exceptional performance within a compact form factor. Remarkably, the absence of moving parts in this product’s robust, fanless chassis underscores its suitability for rugged usage and ensures the device’s reliability.

In terms of models and pricing, Simply NUC has made available for pre-order three distinct versions of the Arena Canyon Porcoolpine. These options cater to varying price points, starting at a base price of $779. The NUC13ANFi7 model, which is underpinned by the Intel Core i7-1360P processor, is designed for users seeking superior performance. The NUC13ANi5 and NUC13ANFi3 models offer more cost-effective alternatives, integrating the Intel Core i5-1340P and Intel Core i3-1315U processors, respectively.

13th Gen Intel mini PC

The Arena Canyon Porcoolpine presents an impressive assortment of I/O options. It is equipped with dual HDMI 2.1 ports, dual Thunderbolt 4, and four USB-A ports. User adaptability is enhanced through the provision of a rear expansion panel. The unit also boasts an onboard 2.5Gb LAN port, which can be complemented with an additional 2.5Gb through the rear expansion panel. Wireless connectivity is catered for with the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, supported by external antennas.

Arena Canyon Porcoolpine models feature Intel vPro technology. This adds a layer of convenience for deployment in offices and factories, by offering remote manageability and hardware-level security features.

This technological integration ensures the system’s ability to perform remote updates, and provides robust protection for user files. Simply NUC anticipates commencing the shipping of the units in June. For further details and to place a pre-order, prospective customers can visit Simply NUC’s website by following the link below.



