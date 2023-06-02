Simply NUC P360 Ultra compact professional workstation PC

The P360 Ultra is a newly launched mini PC from Simply NUC, Inc. that is targeted towards professionals from various fields such as content creators, graphic designers, and engineers. It has been designed with an emphasis on enhancing computing productivity.

A significant feature of the P360 Ultra is its memory and storage capabilities. It can support up to 128 GB of DDR5 ECC memory and utilizes NVMe SSD storage, which aids in faster data access. Further, the P360 Ultra includes a PCIe x16 slot, making it compatible with NVIDIA series graphics cards. This compatibility extends up to the RTX A2000 12 GB, empowering the P360 Ultra to efficiently manage high-load tasks such as 3D modeling, simulation, and rendering.

Simply NUC P360 Ultra mini PC

In terms of connectivity, the P360 Ultra is quite comprehensive. It is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, five USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, three DisplayPorts, and two LAN ports (2.5Gb and 1.0Gb). For added flexibility and expanded I/O functionality, it also provides an additional PCIe x4 expansion slot.

The P360 Ultra product line comprises two models: the NUC12UTv9 and the NUC12UTv7. The NUC12UTv9 is fitted with the Intel Core i9 16C (8P+8E)/24T processor. As a more affordable alternative, the NUC12UTv7 model is equipped with the Intel Core i7 12C (8P+4E)/20T processor.

Available for preorder from Simply NUC’s global sites, the P360 Ultra models have a starting price point of $1,699. The company expects to start shipping the units in June. For further information about the P360 Ultra, interested parties can visit the Simply NUC website.

Source : Simply NUC



