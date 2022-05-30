Intel NUC Dragon Canyon 14 Core EVGA RTX 3080 benchmarking

If you are in the market for a compact yet powerful Windows or Linux PC you may be interested in the benchmarks of the new Simply NUC Intel NUC Dragon Canyon system which is now available to preorder with deliveries starting in June 2022. The NUC12DCMi9 is available to configure and preorder and equipped with a Intel Core i9-12900 processor, 32GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB NVMe PCIe, EVGA RTX 3080 graphics card, Windows 10 Home and bundled with CHERRY MX 3.0 S gaming ​keyboard and CHERRY MC 3.1 gaming mouse you can expect to pay $3,992.

“Overpower the competition in the greatest games and experiences with the all-new Dragon Canyon, powered by Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core i9-12900 processor. Implementing an LGA1700 CPU socket makes Dragon Canyon the first ever Intel NUC to support a socketed Desktop CPU, giving you scorching performance in an 8L Chassis that can span processor generations. Supporting up to three Gen4 PCIe Drives and 64GB of 3200MHz RAM, alongside a full-length GPU in its Gen5 x16 PCIe slot, Dragon Canyon is the new industry leader in small form factor gaming.”

Intel NUC Dragon Canyon

“Dragon Canyon is flush with new technology to help you create better and game better. From its dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, to its 10Gb Ethernet port, Dragon Canyon delivers unprecedented data rates allowing you to stream, game or browse at scorching speeds. Don’t want to be plugged in? No problem, Dragon Canyon has Intel Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.2 built in to provide the flexibility you need. Flexible functionality of the x16 PCIe slot lets you choose your favorite graphics card or explore add-in cards to enable additional Ethernet ports, or even a capture card for live streaming and content creation.”

“Pair your Dragon Canyon with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card and your favorite VR headset to unlock a new world of gaming and entertainment. Dragon Canyon will allow you to play the latest in premium VR games and 360 experiences without sacrificing performance or quality. If you prefer to keep your VR setup on the move or out of sight, it has you covered. With its lightweight chassis and small 8L footprint, Dragon Canyon was built to be portable, giving you the compute power you need, where you need it.”

Source : Simply NUC

