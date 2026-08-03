Why the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra Could Make Every Other Foldable Obsolete

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra is a bold step forward in the evolution of foldable smartphones, setting new benchmarks in design and engineering. With its ultra-slim profile, the device underscores Samsung’s commitment to innovation and portability. However, the absence of S Pen functionality, a feature highly valued by many users, raises important questions about the trade-offs between innovative design and practical usability. The video below from Miror Pro explores the key features of the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra, the challenges of foldable phone design, and the potential future of this fantastic technology.

Breaking New Ground with a Slim Form Factor

Samsung has consistently pushed the boundaries of foldable phone design, and the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra exemplifies this ambition. Measuring just 4.1 mm thick when unfolded, it is slimmer than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. This remarkable reduction in thickness enhances portability, making the device more convenient for everyday use. The ultra-slim profile allows the phone to fit seamlessly into pockets and bags, catering to users who prioritize mobility and convenience.

However, achieving this sleek design required significant compromises. The most notable is the removal of the S Pen’s digitizer, a component essential for S Pen compatibility. While this decision has enabled a more compact form factor, it has also sparked debate among users who rely on the S Pen for productivity and creative tasks. This trade-off highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing innovative design with user expectations.

The S Pen: A Notable Absence

The exclusion of S Pen functionality in the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra is a direct result of Samsung’s decision to prioritize a thinner design. Removing the digitizer was necessary to achieve the device’s ultra-slim profile. While this design choice represents a significant engineering achievement, it has left many users disappointed. The S Pen has long been a hallmark of Samsung’s premium devices, valued for its precision and versatility in tasks such as note-taking, drawing and document editing.

For users who have integrated the S Pen into their workflows, its absence in the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra is a significant drawback. This decision underscores the broader challenge faced by manufacturers of foldable devices: how to incorporate advanced features without compromising the sleekness and portability that define the category. Samsung’s engineers are undoubtedly aware of this tension and are actively exploring solutions to bridge the gap.

Can Digitizer Technology Bridge the Gap?

The future of S Pen functionality in foldable devices hinges on advancements in digitizer technology. Samsung is investing heavily in research and development to create a digitizer that can be seamlessly integrated into ultra-thin foldable phones. This effort reflects the complexity of foldable phone engineering, where every component must be optimized for performance, durability, and aesthetics.

Developing a thinner, more flexible digitizer that does not compromise the device’s slim profile is a formidable challenge. However, it is also an area ripe for innovation. Samsung’s commitment to overcoming this hurdle demonstrates its dedication to meeting user demands while maintaining its reputation for innovative design. The potential for such advancements could redefine the capabilities of foldable phones, making them even more versatile and appealing to a broader audience.

User Feedback: A Driving Force for Innovation

Samsung places significant value on user feedback, which plays a critical role in shaping its product development strategy. The demand for S Pen support in foldable devices has not gone unnoticed. Samsung actively monitors user preferences and incorporates this feedback into its research and development efforts. By listening to its customers, the company aims to create devices that align with user needs while continuing to push the boundaries of design and functionality.

This approach underscores the importance of balancing innovation with practicality. While the Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra represents a significant leap forward in terms of design, Samsung’s responsiveness to user feedback ensures that future iterations will address current limitations. This iterative process is central to the evolution of foldable phones, as manufacturers strive to deliver devices that meet the diverse needs of their users.

The Balancing Act of Foldable Phone Design

Reintroducing the digitizer to support the S Pen in future foldable devices presents a significant engineering challenge. Adding this component could increase the device’s thickness, potentially undermining the sleek design that has become a hallmark of the Galaxy Z Fold series. Samsung’s engineers are tasked with finding innovative solutions to balance these competing priorities.

This balancing act is emblematic of the broader challenges faced by the foldable phone industry. As manufacturers strive to create devices that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, they must navigate a complex web of technical constraints and user expectations. The Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra exemplifies this tension, offering a glimpse into the future of foldable phone design while highlighting the trade-offs that come with innovation.

Looking Ahead: Innovations on the Horizon

The Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra is a testament to Samsung’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of what foldable phones can achieve. By prioritizing a slim form factor and exploring new technologies, Samsung is paving the way for the next generation of foldable devices. The company’s focus on innovation extends beyond hardware, encompassing advancements in software and user experience that enhance the overall functionality of its devices.

As digitizer technology evolves, the integration of the S Pen into a slim foldable device becomes an increasingly realistic prospect. Such advancements could redefine the capabilities of foldable phones, making them even more versatile and appealing to a broader audience. Samsung’s commitment to overcoming these challenges positions it as a leader in the foldable phone market, driving the industry forward and setting new standards for what is possible.

The Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra represents a significant milestone in the evolution of foldable phones. While the absence of S Pen functionality highlights the challenges of achieving a slim design, Samsung’s focus on innovation and user feedback ensures that future devices will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible. The future of foldable phones lies in overcoming these challenges, and Samsung is well-positioned to lead the charge.

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Source & Image Credit: Miror Pro



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