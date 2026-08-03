10 Hidden iOS 27 Settings Apple Buried Inside Your iPhone

iOS 27 brings a host of updates that go beyond the surface, offering features designed to make your device smarter, more secure, and easier to use. These enhancements focus on simplifying daily tasks, improving collaboration and strengthening privacy. Whether you’re managing finances, sharing photos, or customizing automations, these updates aim to elevate your digital experience. The video below from Stephen Robles gives us more information on these hidden features in IOS 27.

1. Smarter Messaging with Apple Cash

The “Split Bill” feature in Messages revolutionizes how you manage shared expenses. By scanning receipts, you can calculate itemized splits and even factor in tips directly within a group chat. Payments can be requested or sent instantly, making sure transparency and convenience. This feature is particularly useful for splitting dinner bills, managing group trips, or handling shared costs. The seamless integration into Messages ensures that everyone stays informed and transactions are completed effortlessly.

2. Siri and Phone App Upgrades

Siri receives significant enhancements in iOS 27, making it more intuitive and hands-free. During calls, Siri can now read out reservation details, confirmation numbers, or other critical information, allowing you to multitask with ease. Additionally, Siri’s ability to identify AI-generated images by analyzing visual inconsistencies adds a new layer of digital awareness, helping you navigate the evolving digital landscape. Meanwhile, the Phone app introduces celebratory birthday notifications, adding a thoughtful and personal touch to your interactions.

3. Temporary Shared Photo Albums

Photo sharing becomes more inclusive with the introduction of temporary shared albums. These albums automatically expire after 30 days, making sure that shared content remains relevant and clutter-free. For the first time, these albums are cross-platform, allowing you to share high-resolution images with Windows and Android users without requiring an iCloud account. This feature fosters collaboration and ensures that everyone, regardless of their device, can engage with shared memories seamlessly.

4. Enhanced Privacy in the Find My App

The “Hide Location” feature in the Find My app offers greater control over your privacy. This option allows you to temporarily conceal your location without notifying others, giving you the freedom to manage your movements discreetly. Whether you need a moment of privacy or want to pause location sharing temporarily, this feature ensures that your personal boundaries are respected. You can resume or stop sharing at any time, maintaining full control over your location data.

5. Apple Maps Trip Planning

Apple Maps introduces the “Plan” feature, which makes trip planning more detailed and flexible. You can now customize your journey by setting specific origins, destinations and multiple stops along the way. Enhanced business details, such as Apple Pay acceptance, Michelin distinctions and curated guides, provide valuable insights to help you make informed decisions during your travels. This feature transforms Apple Maps into a comprehensive tool for both everyday commutes and long-distance adventures.

6. Connectivity Assist for Seamless Internet

The new Connectivity Assist toggle in Wi-Fi settings ensures uninterrupted internet access by automatically switching between Wi-Fi and cellular data in areas with weak signals. This feature guarantees a seamless connection, allowing you to stay online without interruptions. Whether you’re streaming, working, or browsing, Connectivity Assist ensures that your internet experience remains smooth and reliable.

7. “Remind Me” for Email Management

The Mail app introduces the “Remind Me” feature, designed to help you stay on top of important emails. This tool allows you to move messages out of your inbox and set reminders for a specific time, making sure that critical correspondence is never overlooked. By keeping your inbox organized and manageable, this feature enhances productivity and ensures you remain responsive to essential communications.

8. Apple Card’s Subscription Tracker

Managing finances becomes more transparent with the Apple Card’s new subscription tracker. This calendar view feature provides a clear overview of recurring charges and subscription payments, helping you monitor your financial commitments. By visualizing your expenses, you can better manage your budget, avoid unexpected charges and gain greater control over your spending habits.

9. Automatic Password Updates

iOS 27 strengthens security with automatic password updates for compromised accounts. When a breach is detected, the system automatically updates your password and sends a notification to confirm the change. This integration within Apple Passwords ensures that your accounts remain secure without requiring manual intervention. By automating this process, iOS 27 provides peace of mind and reduces the risk of unauthorized access.

10. Expanded Shortcuts and Automation

The Shortcuts app in iOS 27 introduces advanced actions, allowing you to create more complex automations tailored to your specific needs. A new community feature allows users to share and discover shortcuts, fostering collaboration and innovation. These tools empower you to customize your device and streamline workflows, making everyday tasks more efficient and personalized.

Maximize Your iOS 27 Experience

The hidden features in iOS 27 are designed to enhance your daily interactions, improve collaboration and strengthen security. From smarter messaging tools to advanced privacy options, these updates reflect Apple’s commitment to delivering a seamless and user-friendly experience. By exploring and using these features, you can unlock the full potential of your device and simplify your digital life.

Below are more guides on iOS 27 hidden features from our extensive range of articles.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.