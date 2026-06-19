57 Hidden iOS 27 Features Apple Didn’t Mention

Apple’s iOS 27 introduces a wide array of hidden features and enhancements designed to elevate usability, customization, and accessibility. With smarter AI tools, refined app interfaces, and advanced system capabilities, this update aims to make your Apple device more intuitive and efficient. Below is an in-depth look at the most noteworthy features and how they can enhance your experience. The video below from HotshotTek gives us more details about the new features coming in iOS 27.

App Enhancements: Smarter and More Functional

iOS 27 delivers significant updates to core apps, improving their functionality and making everyday tasks more seamless.

Music, Health, and Weather Apps: Landscape mode is now supported, offering a more adaptable viewing experience when you rotate your device.

Landscape mode is now supported, offering a more adaptable viewing experience when you rotate your device. Safari: Features like automatic tab organization, webpage change notifications and an updated bookmark interface simplify browsing and navigation.

Features like automatic tab organization, webpage change notifications and an updated bookmark interface simplify browsing and navigation. Mail App: A revamped search function prioritizes relevant emails, helping you locate important messages faster.

A revamped search function prioritizes relevant emails, helping you locate important messages faster. Notes App: Markdown support enables easier text formatting and copying, streamlining note-taking and organization.

These updates ensure that essential apps are more intuitive, saving you time and effort in your daily interactions.

Siri and AI: Smarter Assistance at Your Fingertips

Siri has been significantly upgraded in iOS 27, making it a more versatile and capable assistant for a variety of tasks.

Video Subtitles: Siri can now generate captions for videos, improving accessibility for all users.

Siri can now generate captions for videos, improving accessibility for all users. Text Proofreading: Receive real-time writing suggestions and corrections to refine your messages and documents effortlessly.

Receive real-time writing suggestions and corrections to refine your messages and documents effortlessly. Object Recognition: Use Siri to identify objects, translate text, or retrieve nutritional information directly from your camera.

Use Siri to identify objects, translate text, or retrieve nutritional information directly from your camera. Spotlight Integration: Siri now works seamlessly with Spotlight search, allowing faster app launches and more precise query responses.

These enhancements make Siri an indispensable tool, capable of handling complex tasks with ease and efficiency.

Photo and Video Tools: Simplified Media Management

Managing your photos and videos becomes more intuitive with iOS 27’s advanced media features.

Save Video Frames: Extract high-quality still images from videos directly within the Photos app.

Extract high-quality still images from videos directly within the Photos app. AI-Powered Image Cleanup: Automatically remove unwanted elements from photos for a cleaner and more polished look.

Automatically remove unwanted elements from photos for a cleaner and more polished look. Temporary Shared Albums: Share albums across platforms for a limited time, making collaborative projects more convenient.

Share albums across platforms for a limited time, making collaborative projects more convenient. Keyword Tagging: Organize your media library with tags, allowing faster and more efficient searches.

These tools use AI to give you greater control over your content, simplifying media management and enhancing creativity.

Customization: Personalize Your Device

iOS 27 introduces new customization options, allowing you to tailor your device to your preferences and style.

Wallpaper Extensions: AI fills in missing areas of images to create seamless and visually appealing wallpapers.

AI fills in missing areas of images to create seamless and visually appealing wallpapers. Lock Screen Updates: Resize the clock and access new music controls for a cleaner, more functional display.

Resize the clock and access new music controls for a cleaner, more functional display. Extra-Large Widgets: View more information at a glance with larger widgets for apps like Weather and Calendar.

View more information at a glance with larger widgets for apps like Weather and Calendar. Redesigned Icons: Improved contrast and shadows enhance visibility and aesthetics, making your device easier to navigate.

These features ensure your device not only looks great but also functions in a way that aligns with your needs.

Productivity and System Features: Work Smarter

Boost your efficiency with iOS 27’s productivity-focused updates, designed to streamline your workflow.

Alarm Volume Control: Adjust alarm volume independently of the ringer volume for greater flexibility.

Adjust alarm volume independently of the ringer volume for greater flexibility. Wi-Fi Connectivity Assist: Automatically switch to LTE when Wi-Fi signals are weak, making sure uninterrupted connectivity.

Automatically switch to LTE when Wi-Fi signals are weak, making sure uninterrupted connectivity. Advanced Dictation: Improved punctuation and formatting make voice-to-text more accurate and reliable.

Improved punctuation and formatting make voice-to-text more accurate and reliable. Redesigned Battery Settings: Access detailed usage breakdowns and indexing status for better power management.

Access detailed usage breakdowns and indexing status for better power management. Calendar Automation: Create events via Siri with automatic data input, speeding up scheduling and planning.

These updates are designed to save you time and help you stay productive throughout your day.

Accessibility: Inclusive Features for All

Apple continues to prioritize inclusivity with new accessibility tools in iOS 27, making sure the platform is usable by everyone.

Systemwide Captions: Enable captions across all apps for improved comprehension and accessibility.

Enable captions across all apps for improved comprehension and accessibility. Enhanced Voiceovers: Improved narration makes navigating your device easier for visually impaired users.

Improved narration makes navigating your device easier for visually impaired users. Magnification Tools: Zoom in on text and images with greater precision, enhancing readability.

Zoom in on text and images with greater precision, enhancing readability. Hearing Device Handoff: Seamlessly switch audio between Apple devices for hearing aids, improving convenience.

These features reflect Apple’s commitment to creating a more inclusive experience for users with diverse needs.

Privacy and Security: Enhanced Protection

iOS 27 introduces robust measures to safeguard your personal data and enhance privacy.

Location Sharing Control: Hide your location in the Find My app without notifying others, giving you greater control over your privacy.

Hide your location in the Find My app without notifying others, giving you greater control over your privacy. Password Breach Fixes: Automatically update compromised passwords to protect your accounts from potential threats.

These updates reinforce Apple’s dedication to maintaining the security of your information.

Health and Fitness: Smarter Tracking

Stay informed about your health with iOS 27’s enhanced tracking features, designed to provide valuable insights.

Menopause Tracking: Monitor menopause and premenopause symptoms in the Health app, offering personalized health insights.

Monitor menopause and premenopause symptoms in the Health app, offering personalized health insights. Redesigned Interface: A new bottom search bar makes navigating the Health app more intuitive and user-friendly.

These tools empower you to make informed decisions about your well-being, promoting a healthier lifestyle.

CarPlay and Wallet: Enhanced On-the-Go Features

Updates to CarPlay and Wallet enhance their functionality, making them more versatile and user-friendly.

CarPlay Wallpapers: Choose from new wallpapers to personalize your dashboard and enhance your driving experience.

Choose from new wallpapers to personalize your dashboard and enhance your driving experience. Video Streaming Support: Watch videos directly on your CarPlay interface when parked, adding entertainment options.

Watch videos directly on your CarPlay interface when parked, adding entertainment options. Custom Wallet Passes: Create passes for unsupported cards, expanding Wallet’s functionality and convenience.

These enhancements improve usability and convenience, especially for users who are frequently on the move.

Find more information on iOS 27 hidden features by browsing our extensive range of articles, guides and tutorials.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.