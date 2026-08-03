Beelink EQI with Intel Wildcat Lake Core 3304 Beats N305

Intel’s Wildcat Lake Core 3304 CPU powers the compact Beelink EQI mini PC, offering a practical solution for everyday computing. According to ETA Prime, this system combines a hybrid architecture with one high-performance core and four efficiency cores, supporting tasks like web browsing, document editing and 4K video playback. The Xe3 iGPU, built on Intel’s Arc architecture, allows for light gaming, such as running older titles like Left 4 Dead 2 at 1080p medium settings or achieving 60 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 at 720p low settings with XeSS technology. With support for up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM and dual M.2 SSD slots, the Beelink EQI balances performance and energy efficiency, consuming as little as 4W when idle.

Discover how dual Thunderbolt 4 ports and Wi-Fi 6 enhance connectivity for peripherals and high-speed networks. Learn about its straightforward upgradability, with easy access to RAM and storage components for long-term use. Understand how its compact design and integrated power supply make it suitable for space-limited environments, such as home offices or media centers. This analysis examines the system’s features to help you evaluate its fit for your specific requirements.

Beelink EQI Mini PC

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Beelink EQI mini PC features an Intel Core 3304 CPU with hybrid architecture, combining performance and efficiency cores for smooth everyday computing.

It supports up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, dual M.2 SSD slots and includes integrated Xe3 iGPU for light gaming and multimedia tasks.

Robust connectivity options include dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2, USB-C, dual LAN ports, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Energy-efficient operation with power consumption as low as 4W when idle, making it eco-friendly and cost-effective.

Compact design with built-in power supply and easy upgradability for RAM and storage, ideal for space-constrained environments and versatile use cases.

Intel Core 3304 CPU with hybrid architecture for balanced performance and energy efficiency.

Integrated Xe3 iGPU for light gaming and multimedia tasks.

Support for up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM and dual M.2 SSD slots for flexible storage options.

Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2, USB-C and dual LAN ports for robust connectivity.

Energy-efficient operation, consuming as little as 4W when idle.

Compact design with easy upgradability for RAM and storage.

Processor and Graphics: A Balanced Approach

At the heart of the Beelink EQI mini PC lies the Intel Core 3304 CPU, a 5-core processor featuring a hybrid architecture. This design combines one high-performance core (clocking up to 4.3 GHz) with four efficiency cores (reaching up to 3.3 GHz). This configuration ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks such as web browsing, document editing and media playback, all while maintaining low power consumption.

The integrated Xe3 iGPU, based on Intel’s Arc architecture, operates at a peak frequency of 2300 MHz. While it is not intended for demanding gaming, it handles light gaming and multimedia tasks effectively. For example:

Older games like Left 4 Dead 2 run smoothly at 1080p medium settings.

run smoothly at 1080p medium settings. More graphically intensive titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 achieve 60 FPS at 720p low settings with the help of XeSS frame generation technology.

This combination of CPU and GPU ensures a balanced approach to performance, making the system suitable for users with basic computing and entertainment needs.

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Memory and Storage: Flexibility for Multitasking

The Beelink EQI mini PC supports up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, operating at speeds of up to 5600 MT/s. This ensures fast and efficient multitasking, even when running multiple applications or browser tabs simultaneously. The storage configuration is equally versatile, featuring two M.2 SSD slots:

One slot comes pre-installed with a 500 GB SSD, providing ample space for operating systems, applications and essential files.

The second slot allows for easy expansion, allowing users to add additional storage as their needs grow.

This flexibility makes the system adaptable to a wide range of use cases, from basic productivity tasks to more storage-intensive applications.

Connectivity and Ports: Modern and Versatile

The Beelink EQI mini PC excels in connectivity, offering a variety of ports and wireless options to meet modern computing demands. Key features include:

Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, delivering data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps, support for high-speed external storage and compatibility with multiple 4K displays.

USB 3.2 and USB-C ports for seamless peripheral connectivity.

Dual LAN ports, including a 2.5 Gbps port and a 10 Gbps port, making sure fast and reliable wired networking.

A 3.5 mm audio jack for clear audio output.

Wireless connectivity is equally robust, with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, making sure fast internet access and smooth pairing with wireless devices like headphones, keyboards and mice.

Performance: Everyday Efficiency

The Beelink EQI mini PC is optimized for everyday tasks, delivering reliable performance for activities such as web browsing, document editing and 4K video playback. Benchmark results highlight its capabilities:

Geekbench 7 single-core score: 2,150

Geekbench 7 multi-core score: 5,685

3DMark Fire Strike score: 1,948

These scores position the Beelink EQI ahead of comparable processors like Intel’s N305 and N150 CPUs. While the Xe3 iGPU is not designed for high-end gaming, it performs well in lighter scenarios, supporting older games at 1080p and newer titles at reduced settings with XeSS technology.

Power Efficiency: Low Consumption, High Value

One of the standout features of the Beelink EQI mini PC is its energy efficiency, making it an environmentally friendly and cost-effective choice. The system’s power consumption is impressively low:

4W when idle.

7W during 4K video playback.

32W during gaming.

This low power usage not only reduces electricity costs but also minimizes the environmental impact, making it an ideal choice for eco-conscious users or those looking to reduce their energy footprint.

Design and Upgradability: Compact and User-Friendly

The Beelink EQI mini PC features a compact and practical design that prioritizes user convenience. Its built-in 85W power supply eliminates the need for an external power brick, reducing cable clutter and simplifying setup. The small form factor makes it suitable for space-constrained environments, such as small desks or entertainment centers.

Additionally, the system is designed with upgradability in mind. Users can easily access internal components, allowing for straightforward upgrades to RAM and storage. This ensures the mini PC remains adaptable to evolving needs, extending its usability over time.

Use Cases: Versatile and Practical

The Beelink EQI mini PC is a versatile solution that caters to a variety of use cases, including:

General computing tasks such as web browsing, document editing and media playback.

Light gaming, supported by the Xe3 iGPU and XeSS frame generation technology.

Energy-efficient operation, making it ideal for home offices or media centers.

Compact environments where space-saving systems are preferred.

For users requiring enhanced graphical performance, the system’s compatibility with external GPUs (eGPUs) provides an upgrade path, making sure it can handle more demanding workloads in the future.

Final Thoughts

The Beelink EQI mini PC strikes a fine balance between affordability, modern features and energy efficiency. While it is not intended for heavy-duty tasks, it offers a reliable and versatile solution for everyday computing needs. Its compact design, robust connectivity options and low power consumption make it an excellent choice for users seeking a practical and adaptable system for general use. Whether for home offices, light gaming, or multimedia setups, the Beelink EQI delivers a well-rounded computing experience.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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