Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Tested: $699 Wear OS Deep Dive

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is a high-end smartwatch designed for Android users, combining everyday functionality with fitness tracking features. Priced at $699, it offers a rugged 47mm build with a sapphire lens for durability and an AMOLED display capable of reaching 5,000 nits of brightness. Its dual-frequency GPS provides reliable tracking for outdoor activities like running and hiking, though its navigation features are relatively basic compared to dedicated sports watches. Chase the Summit examines how these features stack up against the competition and whether they meet the needs of its target audience.

Dive into this hands-on review to understand the watch’s battery performance, including how power-saving modes and fast charging impact extended GPS use. Explore its fitness tracking features, such as energy score monitoring and sleep coaching and learn about its limitations, including the lack of external sensor support. Additionally, discover how the customizable Wear OS interface contributes to its versatility for casual users.

Rugged Meets Refined

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 features a premium AMOLED display with 5,000 nits brightness, offering excellent visibility and durability with a sapphire lens.

with 5,000 nits brightness, offering excellent visibility and durability with a sapphire lens. Its rugged yet elegant design includes a 47mm build, water resistance and quick-swap straps, making it suitable for both outdoor activities and formal occasions.

includes a 47mm build, water resistance and quick-swap straps, making it suitable for both outdoor activities and formal occasions. Equipped with an 800mAh battery , it provides up to 2.5 days of typical use, with fast charging and power-saving modes to extend performance.

, it provides up to 2.5 days of typical use, with fast charging and power-saving modes to extend performance. The watch offers comprehensive fitness and health tracking , including heart rate, sleep and body composition metrics, but lacks advanced navigation and external sensor support for serious athletes.

, including heart rate, sleep and body composition metrics, but lacks advanced navigation and external sensor support for serious athletes. Powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor and running on Wear OS, it delivers smooth performance, customizable features and seamless app integration for Android users.

Design and Build

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 strikes a balance between durability and elegance, featuring a robust 47mm design that is both functional and stylish. Its sapphire lens enhances scratch resistance, making sure longevity even during outdoor activities. The metal buttons add a premium touch, offering a sturdy and tactile feel. Designed with comfort in mind, the watch includes an intuitive band mechanism, allowing for quick and easy strap swaps. Whether you’re heading to a workout session or a formal event, the watch’s refined aesthetic ensures it complements any occasion. Its rugged build is also water-resistant, making it suitable for swimming and other water-based activities.

AMOLED Display: Bright, Sharp and Durable

A standout feature of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is its AMOLED display, which features a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. This ensures excellent visibility, even in direct sunlight, making it ideal for outdoor use. The high-resolution screen delivers sharp and vibrant visuals, enhancing the experience of reading notifications, tracking fitness metrics, or navigating maps. The sapphire lens not only adds durability but also protects the display from scratches, making sure the screen remains pristine over time. Whether you’re checking messages or monitoring your health stats, the display’s clarity and responsiveness elevate the overall user experience.

Unlock more potential in Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 by reading previous articles we have written.

Battery Life: A Mixed Bag

Equipped with an 800mAh battery, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 offers up to 2.5 days of typical usage. However, heavy GPS usage can significantly reduce battery life to approximately 20 hours under default settings. To address this, the watch includes power-saving modes that extend battery performance, making it more reliable for longer outings. Additionally, the device supports fast charging, allowing it to fully recharge in about 90 minutes. This minimizes downtime and ensures you stay connected throughout your day. While the battery life is sufficient for most users, those relying on extended GPS tracking may find it limiting.

Fitness and Health Tracking: Comprehensive but Not Specialized

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is equipped with a comprehensive suite of sensors to monitor various health metrics, including steps, sleep, heart rate, blood pressure and body composition. Advanced features such as energy score tracking and sleep coaching provide deeper insights into your overall well-being, though consistent usage is necessary for accurate results. The watch supports customizable activity tracking, complete with data screens and alerts, making it suitable for casual fitness enthusiasts. However, its navigation features are basic, offering limited GPX route support and turn-by-turn directions. The absence of support for external sensors, such as chest straps, may deter serious athletes who require more precise metrics for training.

Performance and Software: Smooth and Customizable

Powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 delivers smooth and responsive performance. Running on Wear OS, it provides access to a wide range of third-party apps, enhancing its versatility for various use cases. The interface is highly customizable, allowing users to personalize watch faces, tiles and widgets to suit their preferences. Integration with the Samsung Health app offers detailed health metrics, making it easier to monitor progress over time. The watch also supports voice assistants, allowing hands-free operation for tasks like setting reminders or checking the weather.

Navigation and GPS: Accurate but Limited

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 features dual-frequency GPS, making sure accurate tracking for outdoor activities like hiking, running, or cycling. While the GPS is reliable, the navigation features are relatively basic, with limited map detail and functionality. The watch includes elevation and climb screens, but these lack real-time updates, which may disappoint users who rely on advanced navigation tools during workouts. For casual users, the GPS capabilities are sufficient, but serious adventurers may find the limitations restrictive.

Strengths

Exceptional AMOLED display with high brightness and sharp visuals.

with high brightness and sharp visuals. Durable construction with a rugged yet premium design .

. Versatile functionality for casual fitness tracking and daily use.

and daily use. Fast charging and customizable software features.

Limitations

High price point compared to dedicated sport watches .

. Limited battery life for extended GPS activities .

. Basic navigation features and lack of advanced fitness metrics.

Final Thoughts: A Well-Rounded Smartwatch with Caveats

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is a premium smartwatch that excels in display quality, design and versatile functionality. It’s an excellent choice for Android users seeking a device that balances smartwatch features with moderate fitness tracking. However, if your priorities include advanced navigation tools or specialized fitness metrics, dedicated sport watches like Garmin may be a better fit. At $699, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 offers a polished and well-rounded experience, but its value ultimately depends on your specific needs and priorities.

Media Credit: Chase the Summit



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