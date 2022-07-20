Intel NUC XI5 and NUC XI7 mini PCs unveiled by Minisforum

Minisforum has introduced its new Intel NUC XI5 and NUC XI7 mini PCs equipped with Intel Tiger Lake-H processes supported by NVIDIA graphics. Measuring just 80 mm x 260 mm x 394 mm the powerful desktop computers can be equipped with up to 64 GB of DDR4 dual channel memory and feature dual M.2 2280 PCIe slots for additional storage and support connection to two monitors thanks to the inclusion of a HDMI and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Intel NUC XI7 mini PC

The NUCXI7 mini PC is powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. The Intel Core i7-11800H is a high-end Octa-core SoC offering 8 cores, and 16 threads that can be boosted up to 4.6 GHz with 24 MB of Level 3 cache. While the NVIDIA RTX 3070 Mobile features 8 GB of GDDR6 memory with a 256 Bit memory bus.

Intel NUC XI5 mini PC

The Minisforum NUCXI5 mini PC is powered by an Intel Core i5-11400H CPU supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The Intel Core i5-11400H is a high-end Hexa-core SoC with 6 cores and 12 threads and can be boosted up to 4.5 GHz, together with 12 MB L3 cache and supports DDR4-3200 memory. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile is an Ampere graphics card based on the GA106 Ampere chip and offers 6 GB of GDDR6 graphics memory.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Minisforum, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing : Minisforum

