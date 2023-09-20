New ZOTAC ZBOX Edge mini PCs accelerated with artificial intelligence (AI)

If you are in the market for a new compact computer you might be interested to know ZOTAC has introduced its ZBOX Q Series workstation Mini PC, alongside new lightweight Mini PC models in the M Series and C Series. These systems are designed to cater to a wide range of applications, from professional workloads to home entertainment and office tasks.

The ZBOX QRP7N3500, a key model in the Q Series, is a testament to ZOTAC’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of compact computing. This workstation Mini PC is equipped with the latest generation of laptop NVIDIA RTX workstation GPU and Intel Core processor. This powerful combination allows the ZBOX QRP7N3500 to offer up to twice the performance of its predecessor, the ZBOX MAGNUS EN.

The Q Series is specifically designed to handle complex, AI-accelerated workflows. It supports over 100 professional applications, making it a versatile tool for a variety of industries. The ZBOX QRP7N3500, in particular, is equipped with NVIDIA’s Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, 3rd generation ray tracing Cores, and 4th generation Tensor Cores. These features make it an ideal choice for industries such as engineering, entertainment, medical, and manufacturing, where high-performance computing is a necessity.

ZOTAC ZBOX edge compact mini PC

In terms of display and connectivity, the ZBOX QRP7N3500 is no less impressive. It supports 4K output via HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a, and can drive up to four simultaneous displays. This makes it a suitable choice for multi-monitor setups in professional environments. The workstation mini PC also offers a variety of connectivity options, including Dual 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, Killer WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.1 ports, and Thunderbolt 4.

The ZBOX QRP7N3500 is also compatible with up to 64 GB of DDR5-4800 memory and up to two M.2 NVMe SSDs. This ensures that the system can handle heavy workloads and store large amounts of data, making it a reliable choice for professionals.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of ZBOX :

In addition to the Q Series, ZOTAC has also introduced the ZBOX edge MI668 and MI648. These ultra-slim mini PCs are designed for everyday tasks and are powered by 13th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. These systems offer a balance of performance and efficiency, making them suitable for a variety of everyday computing tasks.

The ZBOX edge CI343, the latest addition to the ZBOX C Series, is an energy-efficient system designed for essential computing tasks. Powered by an Intel Processor N100 6 W TDP, this system is a testament to ZOTAC’s commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability.

The ZBOX QRP7N3500, MI668, MI648, and CI343 are available in barebones configuration in select regions starting today. This allows users to customize these systems to their specific needs, providing a level of flexibility that is often lacking in traditional desktop PCs.

ZOTAC’s new ZBOX edge compact mini PC systems represent a significant advancement in the field of compact computing. With a range of models designed to cater to different needs, from professional workloads to everyday tasks, these systems offer a compelling alternative to traditional desktop PCs.

Source : ZOTAC



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals