Zotac ZBOX PRO PI339 pico embedded mini PC

Zotac has unveiled a new addition to its range of embedded solutions in the form of the ZBOX PRO PI339 pico embedded mini PC. This compact PC is the smallest embedded solution in the ZBOX PRO Series. The connectivity options of the ZBOX PRO PI339 pico are impressive, considering its size. It features full-sized USB 3.1 ports, Gigabit LAN, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. These features ensure that the device can connect to a variety of networks and devices, enhancing its versatility and usability in different scenarios.

The ZBOX PRO PI339 pico is not just a mini PC; it’s a versatile tool designed for a wide range of applications, including Internet of Things (IoT) related tasks, industrial control, digital signage, and edge computing. Despite its compact size, it boasts two HDMI outputs, making it an ideal solution for powering digital signage displays in remote or commercial areas where space is at a premium. The device operates at around 18W under load, demonstrating its energy efficiency. Moreover, it supports 4K output, ensuring high-quality visuals for any display it powers.

ZBOX PRO PI339 pico mini PC

The ZBOX PRO PI339 pico is not just about performance; it’s also about durability and reliability. The device features a durable metal exterior that can withstand the rigors of industrial use. Its passively cooled, fanless design ensures silent operation, making it an unobtrusive addition to any workspace. Despite its compact size of 0.24L and low-profile height of 27.1mm, it packs a punch with an Intel Processor N100 quad-core processor and 4GB LPDDR5/X onboard memory.

Storage is not an issue with the ZBOX PRO PI339 pico, as it features an M.2 M key SATAIII/NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD slot. This allows for fast and efficient data storage and retrieval, enhancing the overall performance of the device. The device is also dual display ready with 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, and it is 4K ready, ensuring that it can handle high-resolution displays with ease.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Zotac systems :

Specifications

– Durable metal exterior, passively cooled, fanless design, silent operation

– Compact 0.24L size, low-profile 27.1mm height,

– Intel Processor N100 quad-core processor

– 4GB LPDDR5/X onboard memory

– 1 x M.2 M key SATAIII/NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD slot

– Dual Display Ready with 2 x HDMI 2.0, 4K Ready

– 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A

– Gigabit Ethernet LAN, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

– Supports Windows 11 / 10 IoT ENT LTSC 2021, Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS Linux

– Hardware Watchdog Timer

– Intel PTT TPM 2.0

The ZBOX PRO PI339 pico supports Windows 11 / 10 IoT ENT LTSC 2021 and Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS Linux, making it a versatile tool for various operating systems. This broad compatibility ensures that it can be integrated into a wide range of systems and applications. The device also features a hardware watchdog timer, a crucial feature for systems that require high reliability and fail-safe operation.

In conclusion, the ZBOX PRO PI339 pico embedded mini PC is a compact yet powerful device that is well-suited for a variety of applications. Its combination of performance, durability, and versatility makes it an ideal solution for industries looking for compact, reliable, and efficient computing solutions. For further details and availability jump over to the official product page on the Zotac website.

Source : Zotac



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals