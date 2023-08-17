Zotac ZBOX E-Series and C-Series mini PC range updated

ZOTAC has this week unveiled its latest lineup of ZBOX E series and C Series Mini PCs. This exciting new range comprises five innovative models, each designed to cater to a wide array of applications. From office work and creative workflows to livestreaming and gaming, these Mini PCs are set to redefine versatility in the computing world.

The ZBOX E Series is the star of the show, introducing the all-new MAGNUS ONE and MAGNUS EN. These models are a testament to ZOTAC’s commitment to packing high-performance consumer PC hardware components into compact designs. The MAGNUS ONE, in particular, is a powerhouse, boasting a 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13700 Processor and a ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. This combination ensures impressive speed and power, making gaming at 1440p resolution a breeze. To add a touch of aesthetic appeal, the MAGNUS ONE will also be available in a pure white colorway.

MAGNUS ONE (ZBOX E Series): Size: 8.3L chassis. Processor: 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13700. Graphics: ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070. Features: Designed for 1440p gaming. Special Edition: Available in a pure white colorway after its debut at COMPUTEX 2023. Connectivity: USB 3.1 ports, up to 4 display outputs (HDMI & DisplayPort), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Thunderbolt 4 port, UHS-II 3-in-1 SD card reader. Upgradability: High degree of user upgradability with memory and storage components swappable by hand.

The ZOTAC ZBOX MAGNUS EN374070C, on the other hand, is a dream come true for creative-minded individuals. It features the same 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13700HX processor and a GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop graphics card, offering a perfect blend of power and performance.

MAGNUS EN374070C (ZBOX E Series): Size: 2.6L chassis. Processor: 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13700HX. Graphics: GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop graphics card. Features: 16 cores, 24 threads, 3rd gen ray tracing, AV1 encoding. Ideal for creative tasks such as 3D rendering, video editing, livestreaming, and more.

The MAGNUS Series doesn’t skimp on connectivity either. With generous options such as USB 3.1 ports, up to 4 display output ports, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a UHS-II 3-in-1 SD card reader, these Mini PCs ensure you’re always connected. Plus, the MAGNUS ONE and MAGNUS EN series offer a high degree of user upgradability, allowing for easy component swaps like memory modules or storage drives.

But that’s not all. ZOTAC is also introducing the latest C Series nano lineup. These are passively cooled, silent-performing Mini PCs powered by 13th generation Intel Core processors. The C Series nano lineup offers silent operation, maximum longevity, and increased day-to-day operability with minimal wear-and-tear. They also feature a Thunderbolt 4 port, triple display support with HDMI and DisplayPort, and 2.5 Gbps LAN.

C-Series Nano : Size: 1.79 liters, 68mm tall. Processor: 13th generation Intel Core processors available in i3/i5/i7 configurations. Cooling: Passive cooling with a honeycomb-patterned ventilation and a large heatsink. Features: Silent operation with increased longevity and minimal wear-and-tear. Easy access to internals for quick expansion or replacement. Connectivity: Thunderbolt 4 port, triple display support (HDMI & DisplayPort), 2.5 Gbps LAN.

The ZBOX E-Series MAGNUS ONE and MAGNUS EN, along with the ZBOX C Series CI669 nano, CI649 nano, and CI629 nano Mini PCs, are available for purchase in select regions starting today. The E Series models will be offered in both barebones and Windows configurations, while the C Series will be offered as barebones systems only. With this latest lineup, ZOTAC TECHNOLOGY continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of Mini PCs.

Models in the C-Series Nano lineup include: ZBOX C Series CI669 nano ZBOX C Series CI649 nano ZBOX C Series CI629 nano



