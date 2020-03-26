Zotac ZBOX edge CI341 fanless mini PC $180

Compact computer manufacturer Zotac has announced the availability of their new fanless mini PC, in the form of the Zotac ZBOX edge CI341. The small mini PC is now available to purchase price from $180 and measures just 5.8 x 5.8 x 1.3 inches in size. Powered by a 6 watt Intel Celeron N4100 quad-core Gemini Lake processor, the mini PC is equipped with connections allowing you to attach to external displays, thanks to the DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 ports.

“The ZBOX C Series edge features passive cooling in an ultra-thin design. The ZBOX edge CI341 enables a more robust option with no moving components while maintaining a low-profile design and a wide range of I/O connectivity. A silent solution for edge computing and audiophiles, a nimble device for the every day computing needs, a powerful digital signage platform with support for dual 4K displays, and so much more in a silent, ultra-thin, and mini PC.”

Specifications of the Zotac ZBOX edge CI341 mini PC include:

Intel Celeron N4100 processor (4-cores/4-threads)

Intel UHD 600 graphics

2 DDR4-2400 SODIMM slots (for up to 8GB total)

M.2 2242/2280 slot for storage

microSDXC card reader

2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C port

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

3.5mm audio jack

Microphone

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

19V/40W power supply

