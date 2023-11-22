IBASE IB961 5G 13th Gen Intel mini PC for embedded projects

If you are in the market for a tiny powerhouse that can drive your most demanding embedded computing projects forward. The IBASE IB961 Intel mini PC is just that—a compact yet robust 3.5-inch Single Board Computer (SBC) that’s ready to take on the challenges of industrial automation and edge computing. Its small size makes it perfect for situations where space is limited, but the need for high performance is critical.

At the heart of the IB961 lies the cutting-edge 13th Gen Intel Core processors. You have the option to choose from i7, i5, or i3 mobile processors, depending on the level of performance your project demands. These processors are adept at handling complex tasks with ease, thanks to their up to 6 Performance-cores and 8 Efficient-cores. This smart design ensures that your embedded applications run smoothly, providing a solid base for your computing needs.

Memory plays a crucial role in any computing system, and the IB961 doesn’t disappoint. It comes with a DDR5 SO-DIMM slot, supporting up to 32 GB of memory. The shift to DDR5 technology means you get more bandwidth and speed, which significantly enhances the performance of your applications.

IBASE IB961 Intel mini PC features:

Onboard 13th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3 mobile processors

1x DDR5 SO-DIMM, Max. 32 GB

Supports 2x DisplayPort (1.2), LVDS and eDP

2x Intel PCI-E 2.5G LAN

3x USB 2.0, 3x USB 3.2, 2x COM, 2x SATA III

3x M.2 slots (M-Key + E-key + B-key)

Supports 5G, digital I/O (4-in/4-out), fTPM & watchdog timer

When it comes to display outputs, the IB961 offers a wealth of options, including 2x DisplayPort (1.2), LVDS, and eDP. This capability to support multiple displays is especially useful for projects that depend on visual interaction, such as digital signage and interactive kiosks.

Connectivity is a key consideration in the design of the IB961, which includes dual Intel PCI-E 2.5G LAN ports for rapid network connections. This feature is essential for applications that need fast data transfer and consistent communication, ensuring that your project remains connected and efficient.

The IB961 Intel mini PC also boasts a comprehensive set of USB ports, with 3x USB 2.0 and 3x USB 3.2, as well as 2x COM and 2x SATA III ports. This variety of interfaces allows you to connect a wide range of peripherals, from storage devices to industrial control modules, giving you the ability to customize your system to meet your unique requirements. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of mini PC systems :

Expansion is a breeze with the IB961’s 3 M.2 slots (M-Key, E-key, B-key), which are noteworthy for their support of 5G technology. This positions your embedded system to take advantage of the latest in wireless communication, preparing you for the high-speed connectivity that the future holds.

But the features of the IB961 don’t end there. It also includes digital I/O, firmware Trusted Platform Module (fTPM), and a watchdog timer. These integrated features enhance the security and reliability of your system, safeguarding against system failures and unauthorized access.

Despite its diminutive size (102 mm x 147 mm), the IB961 does not compromise on performance or connectivity. It’s designed to fit seamlessly into small spaces while still offering the robust capabilities needed for a wide range of embedded computing applications.

The IBASE IB961 Intel mini PC is a resilient, 5G-ready SBC that brings top-tier computing power to your embedded projects. With its advanced 13th Gen Intel Core processors, support for DDR5 memory, and a plethora of connectivity options, it’s a versatile and durable solution for industrial automation, edge computing, and any application that requires a compact yet potent computing platform.

Source: IBASE



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals