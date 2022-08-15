MeLE QuieterHD3 fanless mini PC

Chinese hardware manufacturer MeLE has created a new fanless mini PC system offering a wealth of connectivity in the form of the QuieterHD3. Powered by a Jasper Lake Celeron N5105 (4C / 4T up to 2.90GHz) supported by 16GB of RAM and equipped with 512GB of eMMC storage. The fanless mini PC features 2 x HDMI, VGA port, 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, Ethernet connection and a passive fanless cooling system and is priced at around $310. Although cooling is combined with the “the infamous Thermal Engineering Plastic Cover” explains the Fanless Tech website.

“This QuieterHD3 micro pc is built-in 16GB LPDDR4 RAM, 512B on board eMMC storage, with a Micro SD slot can be added separately to expand the storage up to 1TB, internal 2.5” HDD up to 5TB, M.2 SSD NVMe 2280 up to 5TB (not compatible with SATA interface)‎. WiFi 6, Bluetooth5.2, Gigabit Ethernet and Triple Display – The QuieterHD3 mini computer adopts latest WiFi 6 technology, Support MU-MIMO, built in a Gigabit Ethernet port, providing a stable connection at higher speed, ensure smoother streaming and faster downloads. “

“Smart Features and Unlock BIOS – This portable industrial pc comes with Kensington Security Lock Slot for commercial applications, supports Wake on LAN / PXE/ Auto Power on/ RTC Wake, the unlocked BIOS support you tune the machine very finely, perfect for digital signage, billboard, and industrial IOT Applications. In addition to Amazon satisfaction guarantee, we provide for this mini computer one year guarantee for free, buy confidently.

– Small Form Factor and Fanless Cooling Design – This fanless pc leverage an passive cooling technology, has a good thermal dissipation to pretend overheating. No fan no noise, reaching a totally silent, dust free performance, perfect for office, conference, home theater and industries, supports 7/24 hours operation. The small computer only 7.8*5.8*1.7 inch and 1.2 lb, can slip into your pocket and get on the go, with the VESA mount provided perfectly fixed on the back of the monitors.”

“Equipped with 2xHDMI,1x VGA, supports three monitor display at 4K@60fps HDR, with 2xUSB 3.0, 2x USB2.0 ports and Bluetooth 5.2, easily connecting to other devices, allow you to deal with multiple tasks and projects easily at the same time. Upgraded Quad Core N5105 Processor – This small pc is an upgraded version of MeLE PCG35, equipped with the more powerful 11th gen N5105 processor (2GHz to 2.9GHz), pre-installed 64-bit Windows 11 Pro OS, support Windows 10 Pro, Linux, Ubuntu as well. This quiet and compact desktop computer is great for your business and office, or for HTPC use.”

Source : MeLE : Fanless Tech

