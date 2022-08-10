Mele Quieter3C fanless mini PC supports triple displays

The Mele Quieter3C is a compact fanless mini PC measuring just 18.5mm x 81mm x 131mm and powered by a Quad Core Celeron Jasper Lake N5105 with TDP 8W supported by 8GB Single Channel LPDDR4 and equipped with an single eMMC 128GB although the barebones system does not include a SSD. Connectivity is provided by support for Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6 (802.11ax) MU-MIMO and wired via the integrated Gigabit Ethernet port.

“With the high demands of a fanless mini pc with PD, MeLE newly releases Quieter3C mini computer, which amazingly supports Power input PD3.0 , Data Transmit , Video Display Via one USB-C Port. Plus 1xMini DP, support 4K@60fps. This micro computer with excellent compatibility, which could improve efficiency for your personal computing, office work, business, industrial, education, home-learning, home office, home entertainment.”

Features of the Mele Quieter3C mini PC

– Wi-Fi 6/ Bluetooth 5.2/ 2.4GHz+5.0GHz Dual band wifi/Gigabit Ethernet multiple Connections, provide more stable and faster internet experience at anywhere.

– Full function type C could meet Power input , Data Transmit , Video Display with just one cable. PD3.0.

– A small form factor Pre-installed win11 pro, also support win10 pro, support Dual OS operation, Windows and Linux,Ubuntu,Debian.

– Higher performance celeron Jasper Lake N5105, 8GB LPDDR4, 7*24 hours stable performance.

– Support 5TB Expandable storage via M.2 ssd slot,usb,micro SD slot.

– Multi I/O ports for computer peripheral devices, 3 x USB3.0, 1 x full function Type C,1 x mini DP, 1 x HDMI2.0.

– Support Triple Display 4K HDR via 1 x HDMI2.0, 1 x Full function type C, 1 x Mini DP.

– Pocket PC of 0.44lbs/230 grams, 18.5mm x 81mm x 131mm/0.71”3.2”5.2”.

– Fanless Design Quiet PC , 0 bd noise during working.

“The mini desktop adopted latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax) MU-MIMO, built in AX201 wifi adapter. And this fanless computer supports bluetooth 5.2, 2.4G+5.0G dual band Wi-Fi. Also able to work with Gigabit Ethernet via RJ-45 port in 10/100/1000Mbps, . Plus 1xHDMI, support 4K@60fps and HDR. The portable pc provides faster and stable connection for web browsing, Java programming, astrophotography, office working, shopping online,online education etc.”

“This mini computer equipped with Celeron N5105 quad core fast processor. It’s base operating frequency 2.0 GHz up to 2.9 GHz in burst mode.Work incredibly responsive and faster than Celeron N3350 N4000 N4020 J3355 J3455 J4105 J4125 and Atom z8350. This celeron mini pc could support long time working 7 x 24h. MeLE mini pc support downgrade to windows 10 pro, also support Linux,Ubuntu,Debian, ideal for developer and programmer to run dual customized OS.”

Priced at $269 the Mele Quieter3C fanless mini PC is now available to purchase from online retailers such as Amazon.

Source : Fanless Tech

