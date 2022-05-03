Mele Quieter3 Windows mini PC hands on

If you are interested in learning more about the tiny Mele Quieter3 mini PC unveiled last month you be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has carried out a great hands-on review of the small Windows 11 mini PC which is equipped with both connectivity via WiFi 6 and dual HD my connections.

The Windows mini PC measures just 5.2 x 4.2 x 2.5 inches in size and is an upgraded version of the previous Mele Quieter2 system featuring eMMC storage and a microSD card reader. The fanless cooling system integrated into the design prevents the computer generating hardly any noise when under full load.

The Windows in EPC is powered by a Celeron Jasper Lake N5105 quad-core processor supporting WIFI 6( 802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and features integrated 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and on board eMMC storage capacities of either 256 GB or 128 GB.

Windows mini PC

“Small Form Factor and Fanless Cooling Design – This fanless pc leverage an passive cooling technology, has a good thermal dissipation to pretend overheating. No fan no noise, reaching a totally silent, dust free performance, perfect for office, conference, home theater and industries, supports 7/24 hours operation. The small computer can slip into your pocket and get on the go, with the VESA mount provided perfectly fixed on the back of the monitors.”

“The all-new MeLe Quieter3 is a super small Windows 11 mini PC with dual HDMI and Wifi6! It is powered by an Intel N5105 Cpu and backed by 8Gb of ram and the ability to add an NVME SSD to 4TB! It does 4K out to dual displays and if Windows isn’t your thing you can always install Linux! We do an unboxing, go over the specs, test some 4K YouTube video playback, and Test some PC games and emulators like PSP, Gamecube, and Dreamcast.”

Source : ETA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals