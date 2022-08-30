AAEON BOXER-8256AI fanless mini PC

AAEON has unveiled their latest fanless mini PC system in the form of the BOXER-8256AI sporting four HDMI 1.4 video inputs, two HDMI Display 2.0, 3 x USB Type A for USB 3.2 Gen 1, DB9 for RS-232/422/485 (By switch) and CANbus x1. Together with a RJ-45 for GbE LAN and connections for M.2 M-Key (PCIEx4), M.2 B-Key (PCIEx2 and USB 3.0) and M.2 E-key (PCIEx1 and USB 2.0).

Fanless mini PC

Powered by an NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX offering a 6-core NVIDIA Carmel Arm v8.2 64-bit CPU supported by 8GB LPDDR4x the mini PC measures just 180 mm x 136 mm x 67 mm in size and weighs 1.92 kg.

“The BOXER-8256AI is AAEON’s NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX embedded BOX PC, designed for smart healthcare equipment, digital signage, and entertainment. A sophisticated, practical design featuring four HDMI input ports allows you to facilitate real-time stream filtering. The Jetson Xavier NX’s powerful performance enables you to run multiple AI algorithms and analyze live video streaming with speed and precision. The BOXER-8256AI also boasts a rich I/O, featuring interfaces such as CANbus, USB and audio, along with Wi-Fi/4G/5G wireless network connectivity and enhanced storage such as eMMC and 2.5” HDD. “

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime jump over to the official AAEON website for full specifications and further enquiries by following the link below.

Source : AAEON

