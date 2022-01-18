Intel Jasper Lake NUC mini PC specifications officially unveiled

Intel has this week officially unveiled its new Jasper Lake NUC mini PC, which was previously announced last year. Now Intel has provided specifications for the Atlas Canyon range of mini PCs powered by Celeron N4505, Celeron N5105, and Pentium N6005 processors. Intel is currently in the process of creating a Windows 11 mini PC powered by the Intel Celeron N4505 CPU and will make it available with Celeron N5100 system also available as a stand-alone motherboard.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet as yet by Intel, but it is expected that the new range of mini PC systems will be affordably priced with prices starting at around $200. As soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Intel Jasper Lake NUC mini PC specifications

Specifications and features of the new Intel Jasper Lake NUC range include the already mentioned Pentium Silver N6005 (NUC11ATKPE) up to 3.3 GHz (4C / 4T), Celeron N5105 (NUC11ATKC4) up to 2.9 GHz (4C / 4T) and Celeron N4505 (NUC11ATKC2) up 2.7 GHz (2C / 2T) processors supported by Dual-channel DDR4-2933 SODIMMs, 16GB max. Together with support to attach 2 4K displays and storage provided in the form of M.2 22×80 key M slots for PCIe x4 NVMe and SATA SSDs.

Connectivity on the mini PC systems takes the form of 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 2.2 support), Up to 7.1 multichannel digital audio via HDMI, 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet, 3.5mm front stereo jack / 3.5mm mic, External 9-pin front panel header and 2x front USB 3.1, 2x rear USB 3.1, and 2x rear USB 2.0. As well as Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101 m.2 card and Bluetooth v5.2.

