Shuttle DL20N and DL20N6 fanless barebone mini PCs features Intel Jasper Lake CPUs

Shuttle has introduced 2 new rugged fanless barebone mini PC systems this week in the form of the XPC slim DL20N6 and XPC slim DL20N both in a in a 1.3-litre format. The DL20N and DL20N6 models are fanless Barebones from the “XPC slim” family in two different performance classes. The XPC slim DL20N version operates with an Intel Celeron N4505 dual-core processor. By contrast, Shuttle’s DL20N6 features an Intel Pentium Silver N6005 processor with four CPU cores.

Connectivity on the new Shuttle mini PC systems includes three different monitor ports, COM ports and USB 3.2 Gen 2 with 10 Gbit. Both versions can also be started remotely, and equipped with a 4G module if needed. Shuttle explains that the flat steel chassis of the machines provides space for up to 16 GB of RAM, a 2.5″ drive and at the same time an NVMe SSD in the M.2-2280 slot if required.

Shuttle XPC slim DL20N6 fanless mini PC

Intel Pentium Silver N6005

1× HDMI 2.0b, 1× DisplayPort 1.4a, 1× VGA

Up to 16 GB of DDR4 memory

Two M.2 slots (1× M.2-2280, 1× M.2-2230)

Gigabit Ethernet, WLAN-ready

1× NVMe, 1× SATA 2,5″, card reader

2× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbit), 2× USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbit), 2× USB 2.0, 2× COM

Prepared for LTE reception

Remote power-on connection, always-on jumper

Wall/VESA mounting option

Optional DIN-Rail/19" mount

“The Shuttle XPC slim Barebone DL20N6 Series is the successor to Shuttle’s DL10J. These fanless Slim PC barebones with an energy-efficient 10 nm Intel “Jasper Lake” processor are suitable for building particularly slim PC systems with drives and operating system as well as client/server setups for pure network-based applications. The optional Shuttle accessory WWN03 allows for an LTE module to be installed for mobile internet access. The integrated graphics is based on Intel’s powerful 11th gen. Intel UHD Graphics that supports hardware acceleration for 4K videos. Combined with an SSD or M.2 drive, these Slim-PCs works virtually noiseless.”

Shuttle XPC slim DL20N

Intel Celeron N4505

1× HDMI 2.0b, 1× DisplayPort 1.4a, 1× VGA

Up to 16 GB of DDR4 memory

Two M.2 slots (1× M.2-2280, 1× M.2-2230)

Gigabit Ethernet, WLAN-ready

1× NVMe, 1× SATA 2,5″, card reader

2× USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbit), 2× USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbit), 2× USB 2.0, 2× COM

Prepared for LTE reception

Remote power-on connection, always-on jumper

Wall/VESA mounting option

Optional DIN-Rail/19” mount

“The Shuttle XPC slim Barebone DL20N Series is the successor to Shuttle’s DL10J. These fanless Slim PC barebones with an energy-efficient 10 nm Intel “Jasper Lake” processor are suitable for building particularly slim PC systems with drives and operating system as well as client/server setups for pure network-based applications. The optional Shuttle accessory WWN03 allows for an LTE module to be installed for mobile internet access. The integrated graphics is based on Intel’s powerful 11th gen. Intel UHD Graphics that supports hardware acceleration for 4K videos. Combined with an SSD or M.2 drive, these Slim-PCs works virtually noiseless.”

Source : Shuttle 20N : Shuttle 20N6

