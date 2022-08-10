Shuttle XPC Barebone SW580R8 mini PC €483

Shuttle has introduced its new XPC Barebone SW580R8 mini PC this week based on the Intel W580 chipset as well as Intel Core processors of the 10th and 11th generation. The XPC SW580R8 also supports Intel Xeon W series processors making the mini PC perfect for VFX, 3D rendering, complex 3D CAD and AI development and edge management if desired.

Equipped with four network ports, two with a bandwidth of 2.5 Gbit and two with 1 Gbit and capable of accepting up to 128 GB of memory the small yet powerful their bones mini PC measures just 33.2 × 21.5 × 19.0 cm and features two PCI-Express slots with ×16-4.0 and ×4-3.0. Wireless modules. The XPC Barebone SW580R8 mini PC is priced at €483 and is now available to purchase directly from the official Shuttle website by following the link below.

Barebone mini PC

“This model combines functions and features that have never been seen in this form in our range before,” explains Tom Seiffert, Head of Marketing & PR at Shuttle Computer Handels GmbH. “The high power density of the SW580R8 is particularly impressive.”

“For the first time in a Mini-PC from Shuttle, you can choose error-correcting ECC RAM. Spread over four slots, a maximum of 128 gigabytes is possible. Another first is the total of four network ports, two with a bandwidth of 2.5 Gbit and two with 1 Gbit, which support separate networks, offer failover and load balancing. One of the ports is vPro-compatible and AMT-compatible and, in conjunction with a suitable processor, enables convenient remote management, even when the PC is switched off.”

“The puristic R8 aluminium chassis can accommodate four 3.5″ SATA hard drives. A separate cooling system, which produces a constant airflow, prevents any build-up of heat between the data carriers. Then there are two M.2-2280 slots on the mainboard which can be used for NVMe SSDs with PCIe-×4-4.0 and PCIe-×4-3.0 and thus add up to six drives.”

Source : Shuttle

