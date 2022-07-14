Shuttle XPC Barebone XH510G2 desktop mini PC

Shuttle this week introduced its new XPC Barebone XH510G2 desktop mini PC in the form of a 4.7-litre PC equipped with two slots for PCI-Express expansion cards, LGA 1200 Intel Core desktop processor 3 x M.2 slots, 2× M.2-2280 and 1× M.2-2230. The compact form factor measures just 25 x 20 cm x 9.5 cm tall, smaller than a sheet of A4 paper. The features include two PCI Express slots, x16 Gen 4, and x1 Gen 3 or expansion cards, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0a, Gigabit Ethernet, audio, 8 x USB ports and a remote power-on connection.

Available accessories for the barebones XH510G2 desktop mini PC include a WLAN ax/Bluetooth kit (WLN-M1) or WLAN ac/Bluetooth kit (WLN-M), the 4G installation kit for M.2 modems (WWN03) – always with matching antennas, the COM port adapter (PCP11), a VGA adapter (PVG01), the connecting cable for the remote power-on connection (CXP01), an expansion kit for using graphics cards with a 6/8-pin power plug (PRC01) and the required external power supply (PE180).

XH510G2 Barebone mini PC

“Even the overall height of 9.5 cm is regarded as flat and provides plenty of space, for example for Intel Core i9 processors, dual-slot graphics cards, 64 GB of RAM and three drives. “Probably the biggest advantage over other products in the market is the flexibility. Buyers can decide the details of which components they want to use and the choice of operating system,” explains Tom Seiffert, Head of Marketing & PR at Shuttle Computer Handels GmbH. “From the entry-level version with scope for an upgrade, through to the maximum configuration level, with the XH510G2 you have almost free rein to decide on a surprisingly large number of features.””

The Shuttle XPC Barebone XH510G2 now available to purchase price to €314. More details on the full specifications jump over to the official Shuttle product page by following the link below.

Source : Shuttle

